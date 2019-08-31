Citigroup Com New (C) Stock Value Rose While Williams Jones & Associates Trimmed by $1.44 Million Its Holding; Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Wealth Architects Has Lowered Its Position as Stock Value Rose

Williams Jones & Associates Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc Com New (C) by 11.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Williams Jones & Associates Llc sold 23,287 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 170,976 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.64 million, down from 194,263 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Williams Jones & Associates Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc Com New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $141.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $64.35. About 11.21M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 07/05/2018 – ValueAct reveals $1.2bn stake in Citigroup; 23/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns P-2 Rating To Note Of Citigroup Global Markets Holdings Inc; 24/04/2018 – CITIGROUP’S LATHROP TO TAKE LEAVE OF ABSENCE FROM BANK: MEMO; 15/05/2018 – Devon at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND CO ADM.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $53 FROM $49; 26/04/2018 – CITIGROUP CEO CORBAT DISCLOSES DEPARTURES IN INTERNAL MEMO; 16/05/2018 – Citi Fourth Quarter 2018 and First Quarter, Second Quarter and Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Reviews; 06/04/2018 – CBS Nominates Former Citigroup Chairman and Time Warner CEO Richard Parsons to Board; 22/03/2018 – CITIGROUP – WILL APPLY DUE DILIGENCE SCREENING TO POTENTIAL CLIENTS GOING FORWARD; 23/05/2018 – MDC Partners at Citi SMID Conference – One-on-One Jun 7

Wealth Architects Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 16.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealth Architects Llc sold 2,642 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 13,408 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58M, down from 16,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealth Architects Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $137.79. About 21.88M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 08/05/2018 – MinerEye’s Solutions for Microsoft Azure Information Protection (AIP) and Cloud Migration to be Featured at Microsoft Build; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Productivity and Business Processes Operating Income $3.12B; 15/05/2018 – Microsoft and Kymeta Government Solutions Demonstrate Defense and First Responder On-the-Move Communications Solutions; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft Veteran Rich Ciapala Joins Kasisto as Senior Vice President of Engineering; 19/04/2018 – A six-page memo explains Jeff Bezos’s plan to end the era of a Microsoft Office giant; 21/05/2018 – Brightcove Pushes the Envelope with Video Experiences that Increase Customer ROI; 17/04/2018 – Microsoft, Facebook Pledge to Protect Customers From Cyberattacks (Video); 20/03/2018 – Source-to-Pay Pioneer Determine, Inc. Brings the Power of eProcurement to SIG Global Executive Summit in Washington, DC; 24/04/2018 – Upland Software Speeds Requests for Proposal (RFP) Through Upgraded Integrations with Microsoft Office 365 and Salesforce® Sol; 26/04/2018 – WhiteSource Launches Contextual Pattern Matching Engine, Supporting Over 200 Programming Languages

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Wealth Architects Llc, which manages about $529.39 million and $320.76M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 12,785 shares to 153,387 shares, valued at $16.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,880 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,432 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Burney holds 192,451 shares. Daiwa Sb Ltd reported 2.81% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Arrowmark Colorado Hldg Limited invested 0.16% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Vestor Cap Limited Liability Company invested in 4.41% or 204,396 shares. Sentinel Trust Co Lba invested 0.08% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Alley Company Ltd Company accumulated 77,794 shares. First Mercantile Trust holds 1.76% or 63,583 shares. Renaissance Tech Ltd Company stated it has 2.12M shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Holt Cap Advisors Ltd Llc Dba Holt Cap Prtn Ltd Partnership reported 2,402 shares stake. Alta Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 32,808 shares. Comgest Global Invsts Sas invested 2.68% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Raymond James Fin Ser accumulated 3.71M shares. Garrison Asset Mgmt Ltd has 2,573 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Llc holds 3.14% or 613,908 shares in its portfolio. Somerville Kurt F stated it has 114,204 shares or 2.67% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wright Investors Serv holds 1.28% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 51,081 shares. Jabodon Pt Com invested in 1.59% or 30,420 shares. Gam Ag reported 70,817 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Consolidated Invest Group Incorporated Ltd Llc reported 73,742 shares. L S Advsrs Inc invested in 4,721 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 1.09% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 86,333 shares. 1,500 are owned by Ckw Financial Gru. Baystate Wealth Management Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 133 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.03% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Mngmt reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Invesco Limited has invested 0.79% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Farmers Tru owns 0.93% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 52,855 shares. Huber Capital Management has 3.01% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Thompson has invested 1.59% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested in 110,228 shares.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.39 billion for 8.08 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.