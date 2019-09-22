Citigroup Com New (C) Shares Rose While Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings LTD Boosted Holding; Starbucks (SBUX) Stock Rose While Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Has Cut Its Position by $347,500

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Citigroup Inc Com New (C) by 25.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought 67,730 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 335,700 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.51M, up from 267,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Citigroup Inc Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $156.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $69.35. About 26.01M shares traded or 87.64% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 18/05/2018 – LOXO ONCOLOGY INC LOXO.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $178 FROM $151; 27/03/2018 – ROKU INC ROKU.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $36 FROM $33; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Fixed Income Markets Rev $3.42B; 18/04/2018 – DUTCH ENECO WORKING WITH CITI ON ITS PRIVATISATION; 26/03/2018 – EMEA Loans Decrease 32% in 2018, Citi Leads; 15/05/2018 – CITIGROUP GLOBAL SAYS AENA SME SA AENA.MC STAKE PLACED ON BEHALF OF TCI LUXEMBOURG AND TALOS CAPITAL DESIGNATED ACTIVITY COMPANY; 18/04/2018 – Trade war would be ‘end of global recovery,’ says Citigroup economist; 09/04/2018 – Citigroup 4Q 2017 Net Loss Revised to $18.89 Billion From $18.3 Billion; 21/03/2018 – CITIBANK – HAS RAISED ITS BASE LENDING RATE TO 4.75% FROM 4.50%; 12/04/2018 – Citi Appoints lsao Kojima as Head of Treasury and Trade Solutions for Japan

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 99.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc sold 3,475 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 10 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1,000, down from 3,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $90.07. About 9.95M shares traded or 41.06% up from the average. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 12/03/2018 – STARBUCKS TO LICENSE RETAILS OPS IN BRAZIL TO SOUTHROCK; 04/05/2018 – Nestle close to deal with Starbucks on its grocery business – reports; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks to Shut Stores Nationwide for Racial-Bias Training After Arrests; 07/05/2018 – Nestlé to pay $7bn for Starbucks’ products; 08/05/2018 – California judge finalizes ruling on coffee cancer warnings; 18/04/2018 – Zuckerberg should look to Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson on how to handle a crisis: Management guru; 28/04/2018 – New York Post: Starbucks revenue takes hit over racial bias backlash; 17/04/2018 – WPEC CBS12 News: BREAKING: Starbucks to close all stores nationwide to conduct racial-bias training; 05/03/2018 ALBERTSONS COMPANIES – JIM DONALD IS FORMER PRESIDENT AND CEO OF STARBUCKS; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eight Classes of MSBAM 2017-C33

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold SBUX shares while 536 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90 million for 32.17 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc, which manages about $218.89M and $146.47M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 1,727 shares to 22,687 shares, valued at $4.47M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6,981 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,301 shares, and has risen its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO).

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd, which manages about $4.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dbx Etf Tr Xtrack Msci Japn (DBJP) by 781,059 shares to 341,508 shares, valued at $13.35M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust S&P Regl Bkg (KRE) by 58,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 477,000 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl C.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings.

