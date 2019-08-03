Citigroup Com New (C) Shareholder Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings LTD Trimmed Holding by $342,488 as Shares Rose; First Finl Bankshares Com (FFIN) Shareholder Piedmont Investment Advisors Lowered Its Stake by $700,017 as Market Valuation Rose

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in First Finl Bankshares Inc Com (FFIN) by 76.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc sold 12,281 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 3,786 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $219,000, down from 16,067 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in First Finl Bankshares Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $31.75. About 179,764 shares traded. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) has risen 15.72% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.72% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIN News: 16/05/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director; 12/04/2018 SYNCOM FORMULATIONS (INDIA) LTD SYFI.BO SAYS CO GOT SEBI ORDER ON APRIL 11 IN MATTER OF FIRST FINANCIAL SERVICES; 16/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director; 24/04/2018 – First Financial Announces Board Election And Increased Dividend At Annual Meeting

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc Com New (C) by 2.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd sold 5,524 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 267,970 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.68M, down from 273,494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Citigroup Inc Com New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $152.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $67.61. About 14.56M shares traded or 10.86% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 18/04/2018 – Citi 2018 Annual Stockholders’ Meeting; 14/05/2018 – U.S. Silica Presenting at Citigroup Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFFS 2.57 PCT IN FEBRUARY VS 2.17 PCT IN JANUARY – SEC FILING; 15/03/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 2.57 PCT AT FEBRUARY END VS 1.60 PCT AT JANUARY END; 15/05/2018 – NetScout Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 7; 27/03/2018 – CITI’S CATHERINE MANN COMMENT ON BLOOMBERG TV; 22/03/2018 – Citigroup Restricts Some Gun Sales by Its Customers (Correct); 26/03/2018 – APELLIS PHARMACEUTICALS INC APLS.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $23; 22/03/2018 – Citi sets restrictions on gun sales by retail clients; 09/03/2018 – Oversight Dems: Warren, Cummings, Carper, and Peters Press Citigroup and Apollo on Loans to Kushner Business

Since February 12, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $556,631 activity. Shares for $19,939 were bought by Denny Michael B. on Monday, June 17. Another trade for 165 shares valued at $9,365 was made by Thaxton Kirk W on Friday, May 31. Shares for $9,428 were bought by Edwards Murray Hamilton on Tuesday, February 12. The insider Nickles Robert Clark Jr bought $7,816. $13,438 worth of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) was bought by DUESER F SCOTT on Tuesday, April 30.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.48, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 15 investors sold FFIN shares while 51 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 34.03 million shares or 10.08% less from 37.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Lc accumulated 1,019 shares. King Luther Capital Mngmt invested 0.11% of its portfolio in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN). 4,492 were accumulated by Caxton L P. Proshare Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 21,304 shares. Sei Invs holds 10,490 shares. South Texas Money Mgmt Ltd invested in 0.03% or 11,975 shares. Coldstream Management Inc, Washington-based fund reported 4,031 shares. Utd Svcs Automobile Association reported 10,240 shares stake. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.04% invested in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) for 36,063 shares. Bridges Inv Mgmt invested 0.05% of its portfolio in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN). Tudor Invest Corporation Et Al has invested 0.11% in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN). Aperio Limited Liability Company accumulated 23,071 shares. Legal And General Group Inc Public Limited holds 72,518 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.01% in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN). Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) for 1.21M shares.

More notable recent First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Hospitality Properties Trust (HPT) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “First Financial Bank Names Marcus Morris President And Chief Executive Officer Of Fort Worth Region – PRNewswire” published on April 11, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “First Financial Bankshares, Inc. Completes Acquisition Of Commercial Bancshares, Inc., Kingwood, Texas – PR Newswire” on January 02, 2018. More interesting news about First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “First Financial Bancorp to acquire Bannockburn Global Forex – Seeking Alpha” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (FFIN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 14, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 13, 2019.

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.73 billion and $2.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paccar Inc Com (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 11,268 shares to 91,498 shares, valued at $6.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Public Storage Com (NYSE:PSA) by 12,842 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,613 shares, and has risen its stake in Coca Cola Co Com (NYSE:KO).

Analysts await First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.31 earnings per share, up 6.90% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.29 per share. FFIN’s profit will be $42.10M for 25.60 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual earnings per share reported by First Financial Bankshares, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 8,456 shares. Two Sigma Ltd Llc owns 16,438 shares. Korea invested in 1.97M shares. Moore Management Ltd Partnership has 0.21% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Acg Wealth stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Jabodon Pt invested 1.59% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 1,625 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 1.37 million were reported by Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec. Joel Isaacson Company Lc reported 0.08% stake. Numerixs Techs Inc reported 60,524 shares. Glacier Peak Cap Llc holds 0.91% or 16,000 shares in its portfolio. The Kentucky-based Kentucky Retirement Systems has invested 0.62% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Moreover, Kornitzer Capital Management Ks has 0.01% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 8,605 shares. Lodge Hill Capital Limited Liability reported 80,000 shares stake. Farmers & Merchants Invs Inc accumulated 1,869 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.50 billion for 8.49 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Citigroup: ‘Meh’ – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Citigroup declares $0.51 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Top 5 Things to Know in the Market on Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “5 Stocks To Watch For July 15, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Big Option Trade In JPMorgan Ahead Of Tuesday’s Earnings – Benzinga” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd, which manages about $4.08 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mylan N V Shs Euro (NASDAQ:MYL) by 699,932 shares to 1.71 million shares, valued at $48.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sapiens Intl Corp N V Shs by 116,712 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.03 million shares, and has risen its stake in Mosaic Co New Com (NYSE:MOS).