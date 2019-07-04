Citigroup Com New (C) Shareholder Boston Common Asset Management Has Upped Holding by $449,500; Umb Bank N A Has Increased Holding in Visa (V)

Boston Common Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc Com New (C) by 5.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Common Asset Management Llc bought 7,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 135,020 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.40M, up from 127,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Common Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $163.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $70.85. About 7.41 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 27/03/2018 – ROKU INC ROKU.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 25/05/2018 – MDC Partners Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 7; 29/03/2018 – REPSOL REP.MC : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 16.40 EUROS FROM 14.70 EUROS; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Banking Rev $4.82B; 20/03/2018 – Citi Hires Women-Owned Firms to Lead Distribution of $250 Million Citigroup Inc. Subordinated Bond Issuance; 23/04/2018 – Latin Bond Sales Drop 6.4% in 2018, Citi Leads; 06/04/2018 – MARKS & SPENCER MKS.L ALSO DOWN 2.4 PCT AFTER CITI DOWNGRADES TO “NEUTRAL”; 17/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Egypt’s Banque Misr hires Citi for $500 mln loan; 31/03/2018 – Corporate Life: Morgan Stanley, Citi plan Brexit job moves – sources| Reuters; 25/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON CO HAL.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $59

Umb Bank N A increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 36.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Umb Bank N A bought 12,412 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 46,648 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.29M, up from 34,236 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Umb Bank N A who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $398.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $176.87. About 3.78M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 08/03/2018 – BBVA, Visa and ABN Amro join investment in German fintech group; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC QTRLY SHR $1.11; 24/05/2018 – Visa Aims to Accelerate Adoption of Mobile Payments, Tokenization in Latin America, Caribbean; 07/04/2018 – Federal Register: 60-day Notice of Proposed Information Collection: Application for Immigrant Visa and Alien Registration; 19/03/2018 – BLS International Wins ‘India’s Best Visa Outsourcing Services Company’ Award; 11/05/2018 – Trump Administration Seeks to Tighten Student, Exchange Visa Oversight; 14/03/2018 – CAVUSOGLU: TURKEY WANTS RUSSIA TO LIFT VISA RESTRICTIONS; 26/04/2018 – Former Visa AP President and UnionPay Executive David Lee Joins Red Dot Payment; 28/03/2018 – Investors’ Soapbox: Bitcoin Can’t Take a Bite Out of Visa, Mastercard — Barrons.com; 07/05/2018 – Visa Named to the 100 Best Corporate Citizens List

