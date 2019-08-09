Citigroup Com New (C) Share Price Rose While Connable Office Lowered by $350,920 Its Holding; As Cdw (CDW) Valuation Rose, Origin Asset Management Llp Decreased Stake by $1.10 Million

Origin Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Cdw Corp (CDW) by 5.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Origin Asset Management Llp sold 11,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.06% . The institutional investor held 196,711 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.96M, down from 208,211 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Origin Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Cdw Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $114.78. About 392,617 shares traded. CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) has risen 41.37% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.37% the S&P500.

Connable Office Inc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc Com New (C) by 6.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connable Office Inc sold 5,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 77,844 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.84M, down from 83,504 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connable Office Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc Com New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $153.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $66.27. About 9.64 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 20/03/2018 – CHINESE END-USER STEEL DEMAND TO RISE 1.5% IN 2018, SAYS CITI; 28/05/2018 – Emerging Market Bond Sales Up 9.4% in 2018, Citi Leads; 05/04/2018 – CITI UPGRADES UK EQUITIES TO “OVERWEIGHT” CITING “RECENT UNDERPERFORMANCE AND CHEAP VALUATIONS”; 14/03/2018 – C: Citigroup says ‘malicious actor’ tried to hack credit cards tied to the Defense Department; 10/04/2018 – HARRIS CORP HRS.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $183 FROM $160; 07/05/2018 – BANXICO SEEN ADJUSTING RATES IN SEPT.: CITI SURVEY; 07/05/2018 – SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS INC SWKS.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $119 FROM $116; 14/05/2018 – LIBERTY OILFIELD SERVICES INC LBRT.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $26 FROM $23; 09/04/2018 – Citi Fintech Mission to Digitize Bank, Develop Mobile Ecosystem (Video); 07/05/2018 – Latin Bond Sales Drop 9.3% in 2018, Citi Leads

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $3.23 million activity. Richards Thomas E had sold 16,216 shares worth $1.49 million. CORLEY CHRISTINA M sold $1.38M worth of CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) on Tuesday, February 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold CDW shares while 160 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 128.56 million shares or 2.05% less from 131.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rice Hall James Associate Ltd Liability Co reported 20,324 shares. Hightower Advsr Lc reported 0.05% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Comerica Comml Bank invested in 0.01% or 7,084 shares. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag accumulated 550,038 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 52,190 shares. Amp Capital Investors Ltd invested in 0.06% or 116,947 shares. Vanguard Gru stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 12,288 shares stake. Moreover, Art has 0.04% invested in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) for 6,500 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands owns 27,000 shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. Nordea Investment Management invested 0% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Asset Management holds 0.05% of its portfolio in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) for 29,820 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas stated it has 0.02% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Martingale Asset Management LP invested in 2,913 shares or 0% of the stock. Cibc Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) or 6,236 shares.

Origin Asset Management Llp, which manages about $2.70B and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Garmin Ltd (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 31,100 shares to 102,000 shares, valued at $8.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 85,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 506,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC).

Connable Office Inc, which manages about $515.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Asml Holding Nv (NASDAQ:ASML) by 1,649 shares to 5,168 shares, valued at $972,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 6,758 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,706 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Incorporated has invested 0% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Tiverton Asset Management Limited Com accumulated 103,765 shares. Cetera Limited Liability Com holds 0.06% or 18,926 shares in its portfolio. Pictet And Cie (Europe) holds 0.27% or 25,443 shares. 741,309 are owned by Levin Strategies Lp. Blume Mgmt accumulated 48,043 shares or 1.57% of the stock. Acr Alpine Research Ltd Co stated it has 82.57 million shares or 2.58% of all its holdings. Mirae Asset Global Invs Commerce accumulated 163,802 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Stifel Fincl Corporation reported 451,587 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Mariner Lc stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). First Hawaiian State Bank holds 42,095 shares. Guyasuta Inv Advsr owns 15,830 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Miracle Mile Llc stated it has 173,518 shares or 0.87% of all its holdings. The Illinois-based Channing Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.3% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 112,435 were reported by First Long Island Llc.

