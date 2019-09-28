Citigroup Com New (C) Position Held by Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc; Kbc Group Nv Holding In Sothebys (BID) Was Has Lifted

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc Com New (C) by 2.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc bought 34,156 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 1.55 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $108.69 million, up from 1.52 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $156.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $69.46. About 10.37 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 06/03/2018 – RPT-CITIGROUP INC C.N CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER JOHN GERSPACH SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 25/05/2018 – ESSENTIAL PROPERTIES REALTY TRUST INC SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO LLC, CITIGROUP, BARCLAYS ARE UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 14/03/2018 – IPT: CITIGROUP EUR BENCHMARK 5Y FRN 3ME +60 AREA; 30/03/2018 – Citigroup to Buy Thai Personal Loans, Credit Cards From Tisco; 06/03/2018 – CITIGROUP CFO SEES 1Q17 MARKETS REVENUE UP BY ‘LOW-TO-MID’ SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE VS YEAR EARLIER; 03/05/2018 – HERSHEY FILES FOR 3-PART NOTES OFFERING VIA BOFAML, CITI, RBC; 26/03/2018 – CITIGROUP C.N NAMES MARK SLAUGHTER AS VICE-CHAIRMAN FOR GLOBAL CORPORATE AND INVESTMENT BANKING BUSINESS – MEMO; 26/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC SUI.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $90; 25/04/2018 – GLOBAL PHARMA: CITIGROUP SAYS MERCK’S COMPELLING NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER DATASETS WILL LEAD TO ITS NEAR/MIDTERM DOMINANCE OF NSCLC INDICATION; 04/04/2018 – Citi Ventures and Canaan Partners Israel Ventures Invest in Contguard to Optimize Supply Chain Management

Kbc Group Nv increased its stake in Sothebys (BID) by 64.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kbc Group Nv bought 5,641 shares as the company’s stock rose 49.42% . The institutional investor held 14,388 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $836,000, up from 8,747 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kbc Group Nv who had been investing in Sothebys for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $57. About 882,820 shares traded or 65.75% up from the average. Sotheby's (NYSE:BID) has risen 14.30% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.30% the S&P500. Some Historical BID News: 09/05/2018 – SOTHEBY’S INTL REALTY BRAND EXPANDS PRESENCE IN MEXICO; 20/03/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Launches Virtual Staging Augmented Reality App: One of the First Experiences Built with Google’s ARCore; 13/03/2018 – High-end art sales boom in 2017, but it’s only a partial market rebound; 03/05/2018 – SOTHEBY’S BID.N – REMAIN ON TRACK TO HAVE AN EVEN BETTER YEAR IN 2018 THAN IN 2017; 04/05/2018 – Sotheby’s Shareholders Elect 11 Directors to Board; 06/04/2018 – SOTHEBY’S INTERNATIONAL REALTY AFFILIATES – SIGNS 25-YEAR FRANCHISE AGREEMENT WITH REALPRO REALTY SOLUTIONS PRIVATE LTD TO EXPAND IN SOUTH ASIA; 27/03/2018 – SOTHEBY’S EXTENDS SHARE OWNERSHIP TO EMPLOYEES AROUND WORLD; 09/05/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Forms Mexico Sotheby’s Intl Realty; 14/03/2018 – Sotheby’s Closes Richard Meier Show After Harassment Charges; 02/05/2018 – Nita Summers Max Named Director of Sales For Nestler Poletto Sotheby’s International Realty

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc, which manages about $15.87 billion and $10.68B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carters Inc Com (NYSE:CRI) by 306,632 shares to 587,868 shares, valued at $57.34M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Snap On Inc Com (NYSE:SNA) by 173,446 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,047 shares, and cut its stake in Gibraltar Inds Inc Com (NASDAQ:ROCK).

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc, which manages about $15.87 billion and $10.68B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carters Inc Com (NYSE:CRI) by 306,632 shares to 587,868 shares, valued at $57.34M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Snap On Inc Com (NYSE:SNA) by 173,446 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,047 shares, and cut its stake in Gibraltar Inds Inc Com (NASDAQ:ROCK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1.

Kbc Group Nv, which manages about $12.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Square Inc by 46,582 shares to 40,336 shares, valued at $2.93 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Granite Pt Mtg Tr Inc by 58,490 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,858 shares, and cut its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.39, from 0.77 in 2019Q1.