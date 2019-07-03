Citigroup Com New (C) Position Has Lifted by Miller Howard Investments Inc; Forbes J M & Co Llp Has Cut Its Pnc Financial Services Group (PNC) Position by $8.65 Million; Share Value Rose

Miller Howard Investments Inc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc Com New (C) by 109.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miller Howard Investments Inc bought 692,266 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.32M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $82.38 million, up from 631,764 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $163.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $70.85. About 7.41 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 07/05/2018 – PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS INC PTLA.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $58; 19/03/2018 – BARCLAYS IS SAID TO HIRE CITI TRADER NAON FOR HIGH-GRADE CREDIT; 12/04/2018 – Citigroup Promotes Consumer Bank Head Angel Ng as Hong Kong CEO; 22/04/2018 – MEDIA-Citi CEO says Aramco listing may start locally -Arab News; 02/05/2018 – Concho at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference May 15; 21/03/2018 – Bloomberg Politics: Exclusive: Kushner’s New Jersey Trump Tower got a $200 million loan from Citigroup; 20/03/2018 – Citi Hires Women-Owned Firms to Lead Distribution of $250 M Citigroup Inc. Subordinated Bond Issuance; 19/03/2018 – Citi First Quarter 2018 Fixed Income Investor Review; 26/04/2018 – SANTANDER CONSUMER USA HOLDINGS INC SC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 27/04/2018 – TRADER FILES PROPOSED ANTITRUST CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT AGAINST CBOE EXCHANGE, SEVERAL MARKET MAKERS OVER ALLEGED VIX MANIPULATION–COURT FILING

Forbes J M & Co Llp decreased its stake in Pnc Financial Services Group (PNC) by 94.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forbes J M & Co Llp analyzed 70,903 shares as the company's stock rose 5.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,031 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $494,000, down from 74,934 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forbes J M & Co Llp who had been investing in Pnc Financial Services Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $63.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $140.67. About 870,166 shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 14.41% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.84% the S&P500.

Analysts await The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) to report earnings on July, 17 before the open. They expect $2.82 EPS, up 3.68% or $0.10 from last year’s $2.72 per share. PNC’s profit will be $1.27B for 12.47 P/E if the $2.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.61 actual EPS reported by The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.05% EPS growth.

More notable recent The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: "PNC Financial Services (PNC) Capital Plan Included Recommendation to Increase Dividend by 20 cents per share, or 21%, to $1.15 per share – StreetInsider.com" on June 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "What Type Of Shareholder Owns The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.'s (NYSE:PNC)? – Yahoo Finance" published on June 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "Fed doesn't object to all 18 banks' capital plans – Seeking Alpha" on June 27, 2019.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 insider sales for $3.59 million activity. 500 shares valued at $62,844 were bought by Pfinsgraff Martin on Thursday, February 21. 5,000 shares valued at $624,099 were sold by HANNON MICHAEL J on Tuesday, January 22.

Miller Howard Investments Inc, which manages about $6.68 billion and $3.63B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Plains Gp Hldgs LP Ltd Partnr by 101,033 shares to 1.00M shares, valued at $25.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pdc Energy Inc Com (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 15,542 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 72,887 shares, and cut its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New Com (NYSE:CCI).