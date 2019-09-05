Citigroup Com New (C) Holder Connable Office Has Cut Holding by $350,920; Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Increases Position in Orion Engineered Carbons (OEC)

Connable Office Inc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc Com New (C) by 6.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connable Office Inc sold 5,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 77,844 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.84 million, down from 83,504 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connable Office Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc Com New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $149.71B market cap company. The stock increased 3.10% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $66.27. About 2.01M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 01/05/2018 – Citywire: HSBC adds Citi investment counselor to Miami team; 11/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC C.N : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $82; 19/04/2018 – US CLO spreads widen as market flooded with supply after risk-retention rollback; 03/05/2018 – WAYFAIR INC W.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $82 FROM $78; 08/05/2018 – CHEMOURS CO CC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $69 FROM $66; 26/04/2018 – Mobile Banking One of Top Three Most Used Apps by Americans, 2018 Citi Mobile Banking Study Reveals; 16/05/2018 – CITI AND UBS CLOSE PLACEMENT OF 2.7 PCT OF AENA SME SA AENA.MC AT 174.12 EUROS/SHR; 23/05/2018 – JPMorgan, Citi Lobby GOP Lawmakers to Relax Swap Rules–Update; 22/05/2018 – GHANA PRESIDENT ORDERS ARREST OF FOOTBALL BODY HEAD: CITI FM; 03/05/2018 – Marc Merlino, Citi’s global head for its global subsidiaries group, said there are opportunities for not just banks, but institutional and corporate investors

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons (OEC) by 190.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc bought 26,379 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.62% . The institutional investor held 40,229 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $764,000, up from 13,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Orion Engineered Carbons for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $867.66 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.00% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $14.41. About 7,977 shares traded. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) has declined 39.78% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.78% the S&P500. Some Historical OEC News: 14/05/2018 – Westfield Capital Company Buys 2% Position in Orion Engineered; 09/04/2018 – S&P REVISES ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS S.A. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB’; 08/03/2018 – Orion Engineered Carbons to Attend the Barclays Chemical and Ag ROC Stars Conference 2018; 20/03/2018 – Orion Engineered Carbons to Add Specialty Carbon Black Production Line in Italy; 17/05/2018 – ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS SA – QTRLY TOTAL VOLUMES INCREASED BY 4.0% TO 286.1 KMT; 11/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes Orion Outlook To Positive; Affirms Ba3 Cfr; 17/05/2018 – ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS SA – QTRLY ADJ EPS $0.52; 17/05/2018 – ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS SA – QTRLY REVENUE INCREASED BY $82.6 MILLION TO $406.7 MILLION COMPARED TO THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2017; 10/04/2018 – Orion Engineered Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Brenner West Capital Advisors Buys 1.4% of Orion Engineered

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sunbelt Securities has invested 0.39% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Meyer Handelman Communication has invested 0.16% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Loomis Sayles & LP holds 78,020 shares. Sound Shore Mngmt Ct, Connecticut-based fund reported 3.60M shares. Golub Gru Ltd Company has invested 2.29% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 10,101 were accumulated by Wade G W & Inc. Horrell Cap Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.02% or 500 shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas reported 758,688 shares. Triangle Securities Wealth invested in 27,481 shares or 0.9% of the stock. Overbrook Mngmt accumulated 526,772 shares. Girard Prtnrs holds 0.04% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 3,703 shares. Gfs Advisors Limited has invested 0.23% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Philadelphia Commerce reported 333,124 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc reported 766,772 shares. Kiltearn Llp stated it has 6.6% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 EPS, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.47B for 8.37 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.