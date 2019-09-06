Citigroup Com New (C) Holder Appleton Partners Has Decreased Holding by $439,704 as Market Valuation Rose; A-R-T- Advisors Trimmed Holding in Schlumberger LTD (SLB) by $3.29 Million as Valuation Declined

A-R-T- Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 28.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. A-R-T- Advisors Llc sold 76,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The hedge fund held 191,284 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.33M, down from 267,884 at the end of the previous reported quarter. A-R-T- Advisors Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $34.39. About 5.66 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger profit barely tops Street, says oil market balanced; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC – OPHIR HAS ALREADY HELD INFORMAL DISCUSSIONS WITH OTHER POTENTIAL PARTNERS FOR FORTUNA PROJECT; 30/05/2018 – Sri Lanka signs deal with Schlumberger subsidiary for $50 mln seismic study; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS COMPANY NEEDS TO ADD PEOPLE AND INVESTMENTS; 20/04/2018 – REG-Schlumberger Limited 1st Quarter Results; 18/05/2018 – 2018 Global Oilfield Services Market Procurement Intelligence Report – Rise in Demand for Energy is Driving the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIAN GOVT RECOMMENDS SCHLUMBERGER BUYING 25% EDC STAKE: TASS; 27/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NO LONGER INTERESTED IN ACQUIRING CONTROL OF RUSSIAN OIL SERVICES COMPANY EURASIA DRILLING – RIA CITES RUSSIAN REGULATOR; 01/05/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 7; 26/04/2018 – BP names Lund to succeed Svanberg as chairman

Appleton Partners Inc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc Com New (C) by 17.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Appleton Partners Inc sold 7,092 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 32,863 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.05M, down from 39,955 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Appleton Partners Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc Com New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $145.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $66.4. About 4.90 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 17/05/2018 – HONG KONG SFC REPRIMANDS AND FINES CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS; 13/03/2018 – Sen Gary Peters: Peters, Colleagues Press Citigroup and Apollo on Loans to Kushner Business; 25/05/2018 – FinanclNews[Reg]: Morgan Stanley lures top financial institutions banker from Citi; 08/03/2018 – GHANA PARLIAMENT FINANCE CHAIRMAN ASSIBEY COMMENTS ON CITI FM; 20/04/2018 – MEDIASET ESPANA TL5.MC : CITIGROUP CUTS PRICE TARGE TO 9 EUROS FROM 10 EUROS; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Operating Expenses Rose 2% to $10.9B; 23/03/2018 – Texas’s Merlon Is Said to Seek Partner for Egyptian Oilfield; 03/05/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $64; 17/05/2018 – Egypt’s Banque Misr hires Citi for $500 mln loan; 28/05/2018 – Emerging Market Bond Sales Up 9.4% in 2018, Citi Leads

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on October, 18 before the open. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. SLB’s profit will be $567.04M for 20.97 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.

A-R-T- Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.41 billion and $1.67 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in L Brands Inc (LTD) by 66,635 shares to 174,351 shares, valued at $4.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc by 23,125 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,823 shares, and has risen its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boys Arnold And Com owns 0.19% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 28,641 shares. Hamel has invested 0.76% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Prudential Public Ltd Company reported 211,982 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Incorporated reported 59,366 shares. Holowesko Ltd reported 2.77M shares. Wms Ptnrs Limited Liability Co has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Kelly Lawrence W & Ca has invested 1.03% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Comerica Bancorporation accumulated 390,989 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Synovus Fincl stated it has 46,426 shares. Cohen Lawrence B invested in 35,889 shares. Chevy Chase Tru invested in 1.64 million shares or 0.29% of the stock. Addenda stated it has 29,346 shares. Archford Strategies Ltd Com reported 121 shares stake. Pinnacle Associate Ltd has 133,919 shares. Hbk Invests Ltd Partnership has 0.02% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 41,061 shares.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 EPS, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.34 billion for 8.38 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

Appleton Partners Inc, which manages about $6.06 billion and $754.45 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,246 shares to 145,872 shares, valued at $27.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Graniteshares Etf Tr Bbg Commd by 22,818 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,020 shares, and has risen its stake in Vail Resorts Inc Com (NYSE:MTN).