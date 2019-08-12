Citigroup Com (C) Market Value Rose While Edgar Lomax Co Cut Position by $5.82 Million; Capital Fund Management Sa Stake in Alaska Air Group (ALK) Decreased by $793,020

Capital Fund Management Sa decreased its stake in Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK) by 60.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Fund Management Sa sold 13,217 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.08% . The hedge fund held 8,683 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $528,000, down from 21,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Fund Management Sa who had been investing in Alaska Air Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $63.93. About 746,638 shares traded. Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) has risen 1.57% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ALK News: 23/04/2018 – Alaska Air Group 1Q EPS 3c; 13/04/2018 – Alaska Air Group March Capacity Rose 7.2%; 15/05/2018 – Correct: Alaska Air April Traffic Rose 5.8%; 12/04/2018 – $LUV taking off. Other airlines too $UAL $DAL $ALK $JBLU; 04/04/2018 – Alaska Airlines adds new nonstop service between New York’s JFK Airport and San Jose, California, and third daily Seattle flight; 23/04/2018 – Alaska Air Group 1Q Load Factor 80.1%; 03/04/2018 – Alaska Air Group to Announce Financial Results; 30/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines scored highest among traditional airlines; 13/03/2018 – ALASKA AIR GROUP INC – FEB 2018 LOAD FACTOR 79.4% VS 80.2% LAST YEAR; 23/04/2018 – Alaska Air Group 1Q Rev $1.83B

Edgar Lomax Co decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc Com (C) by 34.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgar Lomax Co analyzed 93,825 shares as the company's stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 181,375 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.29 million, down from 275,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgar Lomax Co who had been investing in Citigroup Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $149.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $66.05. About 13.60 million shares traded or 2.07% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.50B for 8.30 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.

Analysts await Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.35 EPS, up 23.04% or $0.44 from last year’s $1.91 per share. ALK’s profit will be $289.70M for 6.80 P/E if the $2.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.17 actual EPS reported by Alaska Air Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.29% EPS growth.