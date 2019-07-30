Citigroup Ce (C) Shareholder Hexavest Has Raised Its Holding by $1.24 Million; Sheffield Asset Management Has Lifted Its Comcast New (CMCSA) Holding by $869,700

Sheffield Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 44.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sheffield Asset Management Llc bought 22,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 72,500 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.90 million, up from 50,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sheffield Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $200.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $44.22. About 5.82 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 32.20% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 08/05/2018 – EU antitrust regulators to rule on Comcast, sky deal by June 15; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Pursues Sky While Assessing Bigger Move for Fox Assets — 3rd Update; 07/04/2018 – NBC News PR: EXCLUSIVE TOMORROW: White House National Trade Council Director Peter Navarro joins @MeetThePress with @ChuckTodd; 21/05/2018 – Comcast Sky bid set to avoid Fox-level scrutiny; 03/05/2018 – Zola Announces $100M Series D Financing Led by Comcast Ventures With Participation From NBCUniversal and Goldman Sachs Investme; 13/04/2018 – Comcast to Include a Netflix Subscription in New and Existing Xfinity Packages; 27/05/2018 – NBC News PR: EXCLUSIVE: Sen. @JeffFlake (R-Ariz.) tells @MeetThePress’ @ChuckTodd: “A lot of us have been skeptical that…; 05/03/2018 – FRIES: COMCAST SKY BID GOOD FOR COMPETITION IN THE U.K; 25/04/2018 – Comcast confirms $31 bln bid for Sky, sparking battle with Fox; 03/05/2018 – Jesse Rodriguez: NBC News EXCLUSIVE: Feds had a wiretap up on Michael Cohen; details live now on @MSNBC

Hexavest Inc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc Ce (C) by 3.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hexavest Inc bought 20,045 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The hedge fund held 684,390 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.58M, up from 664,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hexavest Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc Ce for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $161.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $71.36. About 5.48M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 18/03/2018 – Citigroup Wants More Senior Women at Its Markets Unit in Asia; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q EPS $1.68; 13/04/2018 – CITI CFO JOHN GERSPACH COMMENTS DURING ANALYST CONFERENCE CALL; 17/04/2018 – CITI RECOMMENDS TAKING PROFIT ON SHORT RUSSIA 2042 TRADE; 26/04/2018 – CITI ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENTS IN INTERNAL MEMO; 22/03/2018 – CITIGROUP – UNDER NEW FIREARMS POLICY, WILL REQUIRE NEW RETAIL SECTOR CLIENTS OR PARTNERS TO ADHERE TO SOME “BEST PRACTICES”; 13/04/2018 – On Friday, a number of U.S. banks are due to report their latest earnings, including Citigroup, J.P. Morgan Chase and Wells Fargo; 30/05/2018 – CITIGROUP CEO MIKE CORBAT COMMENTS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 27/04/2018 – CITIGROUP FILES $100M MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 14/05/2018 – Noble Corp Presenting at Citigroup Conference Tomorrow

Hexavest Inc, which manages about $16.29 billion and $7.89B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca (NYSE:KO) by 926,362 shares to 7,242 shares, valued at $339,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Momo Inc by 71,874 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,450 shares, and cut its stake in Citrix Sys Inc Ce (NASDAQ:CTXS).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $791,051 activity. $348,343 worth of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) shares were sold by Hu W. Bradford.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj, a New Jersey-based fund reported 40,000 shares. Court Place Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Netherlands-based Shell Asset Management has invested 0.34% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Commonwealth Bankshares Of Australia has 576,328 shares. Seizert Capital Prns Limited Liability Company owns 0.06% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 21,324 shares. Mariner Ltd Company stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Oakworth Cap owns 4,290 shares. Wetherby Asset Mgmt Inc owns 47,138 shares. North Amer Management Corp owns 13,723 shares. Moreover, Massmutual Fsb Adv has 0% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Private Wealth Advisors invested in 13,215 shares or 0.31% of the stock. 77,148 are owned by S&Co. The Pennsylvania-based Live Your Vision Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Elm Ridge Llc holds 3.19% or 69,008 shares in its portfolio. Tudor Inv Et Al, a Connecticut-based fund reported 105,912 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farmers Bancorp reported 24,262 shares. Scotia Inc holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 286,581 shares. Moreover, Blair William Il has 0.11% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 432,414 shares. Northpointe Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company, Michigan-based fund reported 80,013 shares. Lmr Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0.06% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). The California-based First Republic Management Incorporated has invested 0.51% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Cobblestone Cap Advisors Limited Liability Company New York, a New York-based fund reported 41,621 shares. Alphamark Limited holds 384 shares. Bain Capital Equity Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has 2.34% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 614,477 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Liability owns 0.29% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 3.94 million shares. Aperio Gp Ltd owns 3.32 million shares. The Ohio-based Sequoia Finance Limited Liability Co has invested 0.28% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). D E Shaw reported 655,323 shares. Moreover, Chesley Taft & Associates Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.14% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 41,805 shares. Atlas Browninc reported 18,062 shares stake.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $10.21 million activity.