Citigroup (Call) (C) Valuation Rose While Masters Capital Management Trimmed Position by $70.00 Million; As Apple (Put) (AAPL) Market Value Rose, Holder San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca Lowered Stake by $2.17 Million

Masters Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (Call) (C) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Masters Capital Management Llc sold 1.00 million shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 1.00 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $70.03M, down from 2.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Masters Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $159.02B market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $70.39. About 13.84 million shares traded or 0.16% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 10/05/2018 – FINOS Elects IHS Markit and Citi Executives as Chair and Vice Chair of Board; 09/04/2018 – Emerging Market Bond Sales Increase 2.2% in 2018, Citi Leads; 29/03/2018 – Dasha Afanasieva: AMC is working with Citi on potential $2 billion float of Odeon cinemas; 09/04/2018 – DEFACTO IPO: ÜNLÜ MENKUL DEĞERLER A.Ş. AND CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS LIMITED ARE ACTING AS JOINT GLOBAL COORDINATORS AND JOINT BOOKRUNNERS; 26/04/2018 – MOVES-Citigroup’s head of operations and technology retires; 02/04/2018 – JPMorgan announced its biggest repurchase program since the financial crisis, while Citigroup unleashed its largest ever buyback program and doubled its dividend; 13/03/2018 – CITIGROUP HIRES JPMORGAN’S TRUSCOTT AS MD IN UK INVESTMENT BANK; 07/04/2018 – One of the central arguments in Trump’s attacks on Amazon is all wrong – and it’s Citigroup’s fault; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Fixed Income Revenue $3.42B, Est. $3.70B: TOPLive; 22/04/2018 – Bank of Queensland Target Price Cut 15% to A$11/Share by Citi

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca decreased its stake in Apple Inc (Put) (AAPL) by 48.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca sold 11,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 11,500 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.28M, down from 22,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca who had been investing in Apple Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $988.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $4.34 during the last trading session, reaching $218.75. About 37.38 million shares traded or 41.74% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 12/04/2018 – VirnetX: Jury Finds Apple Willfully Infringed on Patents; 01/05/2018 – R.I.P., for real, iPhone X ‘super cycle’ Apple shipped 52 million iPhones last quarter, up 3 percent from the same time last year; 05/04/2018 – Jon Najarian: rumor earlier in the week about a deal with sensor for $AAPL, today $MS raised $FNSR to Overweight from Equal; 29/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Thursday Apple Rumors: iOS 11.3 is Now Available For All; 20/04/2018 – Dow drops 200 points as Apple drags tech lower; 05/04/2018 – It’s vital that Apple has at least one product that’s a serious workhorse capable of pushing the envelope in augmented and virtual reality, machine learning, and other large, intensive industrial projects; 03/05/2018 – Daring Fireball: CNet’s Story About an AR/VR Product From Apple Sounds Like an Early Proof of Concept Prototype, Not a Product; 26/04/2018 – Commentary: Amazon, Netflix and Apple are forcing Hollywood to reshape its business. via @cnbctech; 03/05/2018 – Apple’s Pricey iPhone X Still Sold Better Than Any Other Phone — Barron’s Blog; 11/04/2018 – Journal Sentinel: EXCLUSIVE: Apple Vacations and other travel companies didn’t warn tourists after others reported

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79 billion for 19.32 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca, which manages about $245.76 million and $217.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU) by 36,391 shares to 39,091 shares, valued at $1.99M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 16,019 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,519 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hollow Brook Wealth Mgmt Limited Co invested 5.32% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Loudon Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 6,185 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Inv Mngmt Ltd invested in 995,264 shares or 1.26% of the stock. Check Mgmt Inc Ca holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 11,818 shares. Bonness reported 13,735 shares. Nordea Invest Ab has invested 2.15% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Mastrapasqua Asset Management holds 3.23% or 85,935 shares in its portfolio. Paradigm Fincl Advisors reported 93,822 shares or 6.84% of all its holdings. Iron Financial Ltd reported 21,447 shares or 3.8% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer Incorporated holds 2.53% or 471,155 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 1.03M shares. Woodmont Counsel Llc has invested 1.99% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Garde Incorporated has 24,179 shares for 0.78% of their portfolio. 4,414 were reported by Fenimore Asset Mngmt. Iberiabank reported 77,097 shares.

Masters Capital Management Llc, which manages about $652.61M and $2.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Livent Corp by 200,000 shares to 1.20M shares, valued at $8.30M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Airls Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 140,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.00M shares, and has risen its stake in Transocean Ltd (NYSE:RIG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Sa owns 84,486 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Moreover, Estabrook Cap Management has 0% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Roundview Ltd Liability reported 0.44% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Gateway Inv Advisers Limited Liability Corporation invested in 1.25M shares. Peapack Gladstone Corp owns 7,952 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Llc owns 81,292 shares. Parsons Cap Management Ri holds 0.39% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 50,461 shares. Fil Ltd owns 5.74 million shares for 0.61% of their portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board invested in 0.62% or 3.16M shares. Court Place Ltd Co, Maryland-based fund reported 4,062 shares. Nordea Inv Ab reported 5.74 million shares. Linscomb & Williams invested 0.32% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Putnam Fl Investment Mgmt Com accumulated 0.06% or 11,379 shares. 1St Source Bankshares accumulated 20,486 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Dana Invest Advsr reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 EPS, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.47B for 8.89 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.