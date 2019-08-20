Citigroup (Call) (C) Stock Rose While Secor Capital Advisors LP Has Cut Holding by $1.18 Million; Exane Derivatives Increases Position in Tata Motors Adr (TTM)

Secor Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (Call) (C) by 67.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Secor Capital Advisors Lp sold 19,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 9,400 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $581,000, down from 28,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Secor Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Citigroup Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $144.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $63.77. About 5.10 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 07/03/2018 – Revised Time for Independence Realty Trust’s Presentation at Citi 2018 Global Property CEO Conference; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $55; 02/04/2018 – Citigroup Declares Preferred Dividends; 07/05/2018 – ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC APAM.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $31; 15/03/2018 – CORRECTED-CITIGROUP – CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.58 PCT (NOT 2.57 PCT) AT FEB. END VS 1.60 PCT AT JAN. END; 01/05/2018 – CITIGROUP’S KALVARIA SAYS THERE’S MORE POTENTIAL FOR CASH SALES; 07/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $79; 10/05/2018 – SHANKARA BUILDING PRODUCTS – APPROVED RENEWAL OF WORKING CAPITAL LIMITS FROM CITI BANK, KOTAK MAHINDRA BANK, INDUSIND BANK AND AXIS BANK; 10/04/2018 – HARRIS CORP HRS.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $183 FROM $160; 31/03/2018 – Corporate Life: Morgan Stanley, Citi plan Brexit job moves – sources| Reuters

Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Tata Motors Adr (TTM) by 13.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exane Derivatives bought 13,348 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.87% . The institutional investor held 110,650 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39B, up from 97,302 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exane Derivatives who had been investing in Tata Motors Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.25B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $8.47. About 699,966 shares traded. Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) has declined 49.92% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.92% the S&P500. Some Historical TTM News: 07/05/2018 – TATA INVESTMENT CORPORATION LTD TINV.NS – RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 20 RUPEES PER SHARE; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-ATC rejects Tata Teleservices’s 20 bln-rupee waiver call on early termination payouts – Economic Times; 11/04/2018 – Mint: Tata to consolidate its defence, aerospace biz under Tata A&D; 18/05/2018 – HARISH MANWANI APPOINTED INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR OF TATA SONS; 27/04/2018 – RBI: RESTRICTION ON TATA CHEMICALS’ SHR PURCHASE WITHDRAWN; 09/03/2018 – TATA MOTORS LTD TAMO.NS SAYS GLOBAL WHOLESALES OF ALL TATA MOTORS’ COMMERCIAL VEHICLES AND TATA DAEWOO RANGE IN FEB WERE AT 46262, UP 28 PCT; 13/05/2018 – Bitter Court Battles Bog Down Arcelor, Tata as India Law Tested; 12/03/2018 – Tata to Sell $1.25 Billion of Tata Consultancy Stake to Pay Debt; 30/04/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Tata Metaliks for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 03/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Tata Power for Apr 01 to Mar 31

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 EPS, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.50 billion for 8.01 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.

Secor Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $500.47M and $484.89 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) by 28,364 shares to 35,273 shares, valued at $2.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Exane Derivatives, which manages about $505.85B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vertex Pharm. (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 754 shares to 47 shares, valued at $8.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

