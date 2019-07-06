Citigroup (Call) (C) Shares Rose While Ulysses Management Has Cut Its Position; As Disney Walt Co (Call) (DIS) Market Valuation Rose, Bluefin Trading Has Boosted Position

Ulysses Management Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (Call) (C) by 99.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ulysses Management Llc sold 7.25B shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The hedge fund held 533,800 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.21 million, down from 7.25B at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ulysses Management Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $165.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $71.4. About 8.10 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 15/05/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFFS 2.80 PCT IN APRIL VS 2.78 PCT IN MARCH – SEC FILING; 13/04/2018 – Lawmakers Want More Information About Kushner Family Loans From Citigroup, Apollo Global Management — MarketWatch; 16/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC C.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $88 FROM $87; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Fixed Income Markets Rev $3.42B; 20/04/2018 – Citigroup’s Mann Sees No Recession, Says Fed Path `Appropriate’ (Video); 07/05/2018 – FMC CORP FMC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $95; 14/05/2018 – Concho at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference Tomorrow; 04/04/2018 – Brian Friedman, President of Leucadia National Corporation, and Bonnie Howard, Former Chief Auditor of Citigroup, appointed to leadership positions on the Board of Directors of STRIVE International; 17/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: *EGYPT’S BANQUE MISR HIRES CITIGROUP FOR $500 MLN LOAN; 07/05/2018 – Citigroup Is Targeted by Activist Investor ValueAct in a Rare Move on a Major U.S. Bank — 3rd Update

Bluefin Trading Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (Call) (DIS) by 702.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluefin Trading Llc bought 582,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The hedge fund held 665,100 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $860,000, up from 82,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluefin Trading Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $256.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $142.45. About 5.60M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 15/05/2018 – New ‘Solo’ charms critics after ‘Star Wars’ filmmaking drama; 29/05/2018 – Disney Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – Accenture Interactive Selected by The Walt Disney Studios as Innovation Partner of Disney StudioLAB; 23/05/2018 – CMCSA, FOX, DIS: Comcast is in the advanced stages of preparing all-cash bid for Fox assets; 24/05/2018 – Comcast and Disney fight it out for 21st Century Fox assets; 30/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Sets July 10 Special Meeting for Vote on Merger Agreement With the Walt Disney Co; 23/05/2018 – Comcast prepares to top Disney’s $50 bln offer for Fox; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY SAYS DISNEY-BRANDED DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER STREAMING SERVICE WILL LAUNCH IN LATE 2019 AND HAS YET TO BE NAMED; 12/03/2018 – Apple’s Cue Suggests Company Won’t Buy Netflix, Disney for Video; 29/05/2018 – TV show ‘Roseanne’ abruptly canceled after star’s racist tweet sparks furor

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Disney and Other Hedge Fund Favorites Performed in Q2 – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “WarnerMedia Plans to Reach 70 Million Streaming Subscribers – The Motley Fool” published on June 14, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Fridayâ€™s Vital Data: Lululemon, Disney and Snap – Investorplace.com” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Disneyâ€™s Unparalleled Ability to Monetize Its Content Can Lift Disney Stock – Investorplace.com” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Disney For Investors, Netflix For Speculators – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 sales for $457,888 activity. WOODFORD BRENT sold $451 worth of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Tuesday, January 15.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Two Sigma Ltd holds 0.02% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 19,802 shares. First In invested 0.15% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). M&R Management Incorporated stated it has 93,998 shares or 3% of all its holdings. Advantage reported 65,821 shares stake. Hollencrest Capital Mngmt holds 0.15% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 10,612 shares. The California-based Bender Robert & Associates has invested 0.12% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Alphamark Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.05% or 964 shares in its portfolio. Lenox Wealth Management Inc invested in 9,156 shares. Spectrum Asset Mngmt (Nb Ca) has invested 1.74% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Macnealy Hoover Mgmt Incorporated has invested 1.33% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Nadler Group has 0.33% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp, Connecticut-based fund reported 3,500 shares. J Goldman And Lp owns 5.41% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 864,455 shares. Amica Retiree Med Tru owns 7,749 shares or 0.75% of their US portfolio. Qs Investors Limited Liability Company reported 78,056 shares.

Bluefin Trading Llc, which manages about $691.76 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 29,755 shares to 5,145 shares, valued at $276,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nio Inc by 77,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,000 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Perritt Management Inc holds 0.18% or 7,649 shares. Ulysses Mgmt Lc holds 2.41% or 429,900 shares in its portfolio. Jupiter Asset Management Limited holds 0.8% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 396,983 shares. Deltec Asset Mngmt Lc reported 0.17% stake. Fincl Bank Of The West holds 0.5% or 68,557 shares in its portfolio. First Long Island Ltd Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 112,435 shares. Soros Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.26% or 182,867 shares. Cadence Management Lc holds 62,929 shares. Davenport And Limited Liability Corp holds 1.59% or 2.04 million shares. 12,300 are owned by Goodwin Daniel L. Guardian Investment Management stated it has 29,450 shares. Joel Isaacson & Comm Llc invested 0.08% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Bollard Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake. Alpine Woods Capital Lc, a New York-based fund reported 21,680 shares. 261,363 were accumulated by Highland Capital Management Limited Liability Co.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on July, 15 before the open. They expect $1.84 earnings per share, up 13.58% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.62 per share. C’s profit will be $4.25 billion for 9.70 P/E if the $1.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.60% negative EPS growth.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $791,051 activity. Shares for $442,708 were sold by Whitaker Michael on Wednesday, February 13.