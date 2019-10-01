Citigroup (Call) (C) Shareholder Hap Trading Has Upped Its Position by $375,300; Wellcare Health (WCG) Holder Omni Partners Llp Increased Holding by $54.92 Million as Valuation Rose

Omni Partners Llp increased its stake in Wellcare Health (WCG) by 984.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Omni Partners Llp bought 192,693 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.18% . The hedge fund held 212,267 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $60.51 million, up from 19,574 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Omni Partners Llp who had been investing in Wellcare Health for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $259.17. About 683,489 shares traded or 51.42% up from the average. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) has risen 15.26% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.26% the S&P500. Some Historical WCG News: 29/05/2018 – Crain’s Detroit Business: #BREAKING: Meridian sold to national health insurer Wellcare for $2.5 billion; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q-End Medicaid Health Plans Membership Up 3.1%; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q-End Days in Claims Payable 50.2 Days; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE TO BUY MERIDIAN FOR $2.5B; 07/05/2018 – STAYWELL HEALTH PLAN – NEW STATEWIDE MEDICAID MANAGED CARE PROGRAM IS EXPECTED TO BEGIN NO EARLIER THAN OCT 1; 02/04/2018 – US GOVT SETS 1.84 PCT INCREASE IN AVERAGE PAYMENT RATE TO INSURERS FOR 2019 MEDICARE ADVANTAGE PLANS; 09/05/2018 – Wellcare Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 13/03/2018 – CARE1ST HEALTH PLAN ARIZONA INC SAYS SELECTED TO ENTER INTO A CONTRACT WITH ARIZONA HEALTH CARE COST CONTAINMENT SYSTEM; 29/05/2018 – WellCare To Acquire Meridian For $2.5 Billion; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE TO ACQUIRE MERIDIAN FOR $2.5 BLN IN CASH

Hap Trading Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (Call) (C) by 310.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hap Trading Llc bought 125,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 165,400 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $624,000, up from 40,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hap Trading Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $156.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $69.08. About 7.35 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 11/04/2018 – CITIGROUP’S MORSE: SYRIA A MINOR OIL PRODUCER; 05/04/2018 – AUSNUTRIA SAYS CITI AGRI FUND TO HOLD 25.18% AFTER DEALS; 05/03/2018 – AdvisorHub: Citi, Wells Lose Vets as Banks Sharpen Recruiting Knives; 01/05/2018 – MUBADALA SAID TO PICK BOFA, CITI, MS, SANTANDER FOR CEPSA IPO; 02/05/2018 – Citi’s Schulz agrees but highlights China as a possible longer-term headwind; 08/05/2018 – Citigroup’s Eric ltambo Appointed As CoBank Chief Banking Officer; 20/04/2018 – The New York Mets and Kaplan Test Prep to Present College Prep Day at Citi Field on May 3 to Help Students Navigate the; 17/05/2018 – HK Regulator SFC Reprimands, Fines Citigroup Global Markets Asia for Listing Sponsor Failures; 12/04/2018 – U.S. senator slams bank gun policies, threatens consumer complaint; 25/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON CO HAL.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $59

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Piedmont Inv Advsr Inc reported 0.31% stake. Thompson Investment Mngmt holds 1.83% or 134,018 shares in its portfolio. Cadence Capital accumulated 49,911 shares. Citigroup Inc holds 2.37M shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Shine Invest Advisory Ser Inc holds 1,564 shares. Sunbelt reported 10,477 shares. Moreover, British Columbia Investment has 0.32% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 557,917 shares. 9,608 were reported by Csat Invest Advisory Lp. Bessemer Gru stated it has 3.96M shares or 0.93% of all its holdings. The Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advsr LP has invested 0.45% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Focused Wealth Management reported 47,225 shares. Gofen & Glossberg Ltd Il holds 0.69% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 288,236 shares. Mount Vernon Assoc Inc Md holds 2.24% or 38,954 shares in its portfolio. Ci Invs Inc invested 0.67% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). One Capital Limited Liability owns 42,205 shares.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Bank of America Stock Benefits From Share Buyback Program – Investorplace.com” on September 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “SeaWorld -2% after ‘major surprise’ in C-suite – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “M&A deal activity slows in first three quarters of 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on September 30, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Citigroup sounding good on interest income – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “The D.C. area’s 50 highest-paid public company CEOs may delight, surprise or frustrate you – Washington Business Journal” with publication date: October 01, 2019.

Hap Trading Llc, which manages about $1.30B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 87,134 shares to 12,266 shares, valued at $473,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Inc (Call) (EWZ) by 863,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 161,400 shares, and cut its stake in United States Natl Gas Fund (Put).

More notable recent WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Important Investor Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Class Action Lawsuits Against WellCare Health Plans, Inc., HFF, Inc., and Quantenna Communications, Inc.; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm â€“ WCG, HF, QTNA – GlobeNewswire” on May 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – 2 New Acquisitions At Huge Premiums – Seeking Alpha” published on September 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wall Street Breakfast: Rally Continues As Trade Talks Set – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “WellCare and Kentucky CASA Network Partner to Help Foster Children Touched by the Opioid Crisis – PRNewswire” published on April 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “WellCare to divest Missouri and Nebraska medicaid plans – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 64 investors sold WCG shares while 142 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 44.03 million shares or 8.43% less from 48.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ranger Management Lp holds 0% or 7 shares in its portfolio. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability owns 444,619 shares. Fiera Cap Corporation reported 0.19% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Tiverton Asset Ltd Llc accumulated 14,809 shares. Smith Graham And Investment Advsr Ltd Partnership accumulated 5,512 shares. Mirae Asset Investments owns 2,531 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj And Corp accumulated 39,751 shares. State Street Corporation accumulated 2.18M shares. Washington Management Inc holds 1,600 shares. Dupont Cap Mgmt Corporation invested in 0.01% or 1,605 shares. Bp Public Limited Co has 0.06% invested in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Artisan Partners Partnership reported 0.17% stake. 30,351 are owned by Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv accumulated 7,092 shares. Prescott Gru Capital Management Ltd Co stated it has 13,433 shares.