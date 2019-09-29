Citigroup (Call) (C) Shareholder Fir Tree Has Trimmed Its Stake by $142.04 Million as Stock Value Rose; As Kansas City Southern (KSU) Shares Rose, Holder Ghp Investment Advisors Increased Position

Fir Tree Inc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (Call) (C) by 93.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fir Tree Inc sold 2.03M shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 140,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.80 million, down from 2.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fir Tree Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $156.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $69.46. About 11.56 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 20/03/2018 – NEXT BANXICO POLICY MOVE SEEN AS +25BPS, CITI SURVEY SHOWS; 18/04/2018 – Dutch energy company Eneco working with Citi on sale; 07/05/2018 – ValueAct takes $1 billion stake each in Citigroup, Sallie Mae -letter; 15/03/2018 – Saudi Arabia picks Citi, Goldman, HSBC, Morgan Stanley for new bond; 15/03/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.58 PCT AT FEBRUARY END VS 1.60 PCT AT JANUARY END; 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-Goldman joins Barclays, Citigroup on structured debt platform – Bloomberg; 09/04/2018 – Citigroup 4Q 2017 Net Loss Revised to $18.89 Billion From $18.3 Billion; 14/05/2018 – LIBERTY OILFIELD SERVICES INC LBRT.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $26 FROM $23; 20/04/2018 – Citi’s Survey of Economists for Mexico: April 20 (Table); 19/04/2018 – QUARLES: CRAPO’S CUSTODY BANK PROVISION SHOULDN’T AID CITI, JPM

Ghp Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Kansas City Southern (KSU) by 366.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc bought 9,388 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 11,947 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.46M, up from 2,559 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Kansas City Southern for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $132.52. About 479,277 shares traded. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has risen 6.86% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical KSU News: 08/03/2018 – Kansas City Southern Statement Regarding Mexican Economic Competition Commission Final Resolution on Effective Competition in the Market for lnterconnection Services; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Kansas City Southern at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern 1Q EPS $1.40; 05/03/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN INVESTING IN MEXICO RAIL CROSSING, SPUR; 24/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Announces Promotion of Ginger L. Adamiak to Vice President Energy, Industrial Development and Commercial; 20/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN 1Q ADJ EPS $1.30, EST. $1.33; 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern Volume Rises More Than Triple Average; 19/04/2018 – DJ Kansas City Southern, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KSU); 15/03/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Industrials Conference; 01/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Recognized by CIO as One of the CIO 100 Award Winners

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 EPS, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.47B for 8.77 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

