Citigroup (Call) (C) Holder Fir Tree Lowered Stake; As Lockheed Martin (LMT) Share Value Rose, United Capital Financial Advisers Has Lowered Its Holding by $486,057

United Capital Financial Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 2.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Capital Financial Advisers Llc sold 1,339 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 55,634 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.23M, down from 56,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers Llc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $111.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $394.65. About 396,999 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 30/05/2018 – LOCKHEED SEES US BUDGET CAPS AS BIGGEST RISK TO ITS BUSINESS; 05/04/2018 – MEDIA-Lockheed gets Pentagon edict to cut F-35’s $1.1 trillion expense – Bloomberg; 22/05/2018 – S&P REVISES LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 12/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin CEO Honored with Edison Achievement Award; 05/03/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN WINS $481 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 15/03/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN WINS $3.5 BILLION U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 20/03/2018 – Mike Stone: Exclusive: Trump to boost exports of lethal drones to more U.S. allies w/@mattspetalnick $KTOS $TXT $BA $LMT; 17/04/2018 – U.S. to announce new weapons export policy on Thursday; 15/05/2018 – LOCKHEED’S CONTRACT FROM MISSILE DEFENSE AGENCY IS MODIFIED:DOD; 09/05/2018 – The Korean defense company partnered with Lockheed Martin to build the T-50A trainer jet in hopes of securing a U.S. Air Force contract worth roughly $16 billion

Fir Tree Inc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (Call) (C) by 93.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fir Tree Inc sold 2.03 million shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 140,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.80 million, down from 2.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fir Tree Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $156.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $69.26. About 4.38M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 13/04/2018 – Corbat Sees Citigroup Sustaining Equity Revenue Gains: TOPLive; 02/05/2018 – Citi’s Schulz agrees but highlights China as a possible longer-term headwind; 13/04/2018 – Citi sees further boost from Trump tax cuts as earnings rise; 19/03/2018 – EASTERLY GOVERNMENT SAID TO OFFER $58.6M SHRS VIA CITI, BTIG; 22/03/2018 – CITI- WILL BE INITIATING DUE DILIGENCE CONVERSATIONS WITH COMPANIES MANUFACTURING FIREARMS TO BETTER UNDERSTAND PRODUCTS THEY MAKE, AMONG OTHER THINGS; 04/05/2018 – Valero Energy Corporation Will Attend The Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference; 05/04/2018 – Orocobre Target Price Cut 5% to A$7.60/Share by Citi; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Institutional Clients Group Rev $9.85B; 09/05/2018 – Aptiv at Citigroup Car of the Future Symposium Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, Citigroup and Bank of America were all higher

More notable recent Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “F-35 Mega Contract Signing Month Or So Away, Final Deal for 478 US, Allied Jets Valued at $34B: Lockheed (LMT) Official – Bloomberg – StreetInsider.com” on September 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “State Department clears $8B arms sale to Taiwan – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday – Benzinga” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Who Has Been Selling Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Lockheed Martin: Forecasting The September Dividend Increase – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Analysts await Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $5.03 EPS, down 2.14% or $0.11 from last year’s $5.14 per share. LMT’s profit will be $1.42 billion for 19.61 P/E if the $5.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.00 actual EPS reported by Lockheed Martin Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.60% EPS growth.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 EPS, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.47B for 8.74 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “6 Cheap Stocks With a Margin of Safety – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019, also Learnbonds.com with their article: “Citigroup’s (NYSE:C) CEO: Falling Interest Rates in the US Will Be Positive Overall – LearnBonds” published on September 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Financials are hurting mutual funds’ performance, Goldman says – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “SeaWorld -2% after ‘major surprise’ in C-suite – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Citigroup sounding good on interest income – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 09, 2019.