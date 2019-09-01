Citigroup (Call) (C) Holder Capital Fund Management Sa Upped Its Stake; Take (TTWO) Shareholder Force Capital Management Cut Position by $507,600 as Shares Rose

Force Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 49.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Force Capital Management Llc sold 5,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% . The hedge fund held 5,470 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $516,000, down from 10,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Force Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $131.97. About 1.12M shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has risen 8.32% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 21/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Take-Two Interactive Software, Zillow and International Flavors & Fragrances; 05/03/2018 Take Two et al.: Games Trade Group Defends Against Claims of ‘Real-Life’ Violence — Barron’s Blog; 08/05/2018 – Take-Two Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC TTWO.O SEES FY 2019 GAAP SHR $1.53 TO $1.80; 27/04/2018 – Giant Food and Wizards District Gaming Announce Partnership; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive 4Q Net $90.9M; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive 4Q Rev $450.3M; 15/05/2018 – 2K and Hangar 13 Expand Global Development Team with New Location in Brighton, UK; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees 1Q Net $62M-Net $74M; 24/04/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Wait for Take Two’s earnings before buying

Capital Fund Management Sa increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (Call) (C) by 86.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Fund Management Sa bought 222,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 480,200 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.88M, up from 257,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Fund Management Sa who had been investing in Citigroup Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $141.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $64.35. About 11.85M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 20/04/2018 – NEXT BANXICO POLICY MOVE SEEN AS -25BPS, CITI SURVEY SHOWS; 07/05/2018 – LIFEPOINT HEALTH INC LPNT.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $54; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q-End Loans $673B, Up 7%; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $55; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup profit rises 13 pct on consumer banking, lower taxes; 29/05/2018 – CITIGROUP CONSUMER CHIEF BIRD SAYS WILL PROMOTE NEW DIGITAL BANK ACCOUNTS NATIONALLY TO HOLDERS OF DOUBLE CASH CREDIT CARD, AND CO-BRAND AMERICAN AIRLINES, COSTCO CREDIT CARDS; 31/03/2018 – Corporate Life: Morgan Stanley, Citi plan Brexit job moves – sources| Reuters; 06/03/2018 – CITIGROUP SAID TO APPOINT DELLA PIETRA TO RUN CITI HOLDINGS; 03/05/2018 – GRAN TIERRA ENERGY INC GTE.TO : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $5.1 FROM $4.6; 09/05/2018 – Allscripts at Citi Midwest Healthcare Access Day Tomorrow

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 62 investors sold TTWO shares while 140 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 99.22 million shares or 5.73% less from 105.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Wisconsin-based Mason Street Advisors Limited Company has invested 0.03% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Gsa Capital Llp holds 0.38% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 40,112 shares. Dnb Asset As holds 0% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 11,054 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt And Equity Rech invested 0.07% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Texas Yale Cap owns 19,726 shares. Westpac Bk holds 0% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 11,047 shares. Tradewinds Cap Mngmt Lc has invested 0% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Newbrook Capital Advsr Limited Partnership reported 711,039 shares. Capital Fund Management holds 0.02% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) or 16,660 shares. Nordea Invest Management invested in 0% or 6,012 shares. Artemis Invest Llp accumulated 145,610 shares. Utah Retirement reported 21,111 shares. Stifel holds 0% or 15,456 shares in its portfolio. Norinchukin Fincl Bank The has 21,791 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Highstreet Asset Mngmt invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lingohr Partner Asset Gmbh reported 15,180 shares. Pinnacle Fincl Prtnrs holds 67,573 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc invested in 8,641 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Bloom Tree Prns Ltd Liability reported 643,653 shares stake. Bsw Wealth Prtn owns 7,118 shares. Credit Cap Invests Ltd Liability Corporation, New Jersey-based fund reported 42,000 shares. Oakworth stated it has 4,290 shares. Kings Point Capital Management invested in 625 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Central Savings Bank Communication reported 520 shares. Mathes Comm, a New York-based fund reported 57,163 shares. Moreover, Westover Capital Advisors has 0.18% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Kistler accumulated 8,888 shares. 715,000 are held by Amer Financial Group. Annex Advisory Services Ltd Llc holds 0.26% or 27,796 shares. Prudential Financial invested in 0.68% or 6.55M shares.

Capital Fund Management Sa, which manages about $3.92 billion and $11.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Paper Co (Call) (NYSE:IP) by 79,900 shares to 132,000 shares, valued at $6.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (Call) (NASDAQ:CELG) by 119,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 412,700 shares, and cut its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP).