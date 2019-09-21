Citigroup (Call) (C) Holder Bloombergsen Lifted Position; Evercore Wealth Management Increases Holding in Roper Technologies (ROP)

Evercore Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 0.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evercore Wealth Management Llc bought 1,174 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 189,527 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $69.42M, up from 188,353 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evercore Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $2.97 during the last trading session, reaching $359.5. About 599,080 shares traded or 19.85% up from the average. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 21/05/2018 – Thoma Bravo Enters into Agreement to Sell PowerPlan to Roper Technologies; 21/03/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Roper Technologies, Basic Energy Services, Laboratory Corporation of America, Brown For; 20/04/2018 – ROPER 1Q ADJ EPS $2.61, EST. $2.50; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies to buy software firm PowerPlan for $1.1 bln; 26/04/2018 – Reality Television Stars Tanner Tolbert and Jade Roper Tolbert Slim Down with Nutrisystem; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – POWERPLAN’S NAME AND BRANDS ARE NOT EXPECTED TO CHANGE AS A RESULT OF TRANSACTION; 10/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING – DAT Truckload Freight Marketplace Expands Services with Load Visibility Platform; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies Expects PowerPlan Acquisition to Be Immediately Cash Accretive; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC ROP.N SEES FY ADJUSTED SHR $11.08 TO $11.32; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies Raises Outlook After 1Q Earnings Beat

Bloombergsen Inc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (Call) (C) by 7.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bloombergsen Inc bought 105,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 1.57 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $109.98 million, up from 1.47 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bloombergsen Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $156.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $69.35. About 26.01 million shares traded or 86.45% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 06/04/2018 – Markets shouldn’t worry because Trump’s trade policy is really “speak harshly but carry a small stick,” Citi says; 11/05/2018 – BARCLAYS HIRES CITIGROUP’S CLEMENTS TO LEAD U.S. CLO BUSINESS; 22/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $179 FROM $148; 02/04/2018 – Citi to Power QTS Data Center in lrving, TX with Clean, Renewable Energy; 22/05/2018 – BI UK: For years, Chase and Citi credit cards offered a generous, under-the-radar benefit that protected customers. And then th; 07/03/2018 – GHANA OIL IMPORTERS EXPECT GOVT TO CLEAR DEBT BY APRIL: CITI FM; 29/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $133 FROM $125; 12/04/2018 – SBA COMMUNICATIONS IN REFINANCING PACT W/CITI FOR ITS REVOLVER; 03/05/2018 – Marc Merlino, Citi’s global head for its global subsidiaries group, said there are opportunities for not just banks, but institutional and corporate investors; 27/03/2018 – Citigroup’s Mann Says Fear New Twin Deficits (Video)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 19 investors sold ROP shares while 228 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 196 raised stakes. 95.01 million shares or 0.10% less from 95.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Motley Fool Asset Management stated it has 1,777 shares. Vaughan Nelson Inv LP stated it has 359,665 shares. Stonebridge Capital Advsr Ltd has invested 0% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Frontier Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.51% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 183,437 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Limited Liability Company holds 16,057 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Ferguson Wellman Mgmt Inc accumulated 825 shares. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Lc holds 1.95% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 33,684 shares. F&V Capital Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.62% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Pitcairn, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 14,814 shares. Fifth Third Comml Bank accumulated 3,947 shares. Assetmark holds 1,305 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hm Payson & reported 627 shares. 4,463 were accumulated by B & T Capital Mgmt Dba Alpha Capital Mgmt. Moreover, Janney Montgomery Scott Lc has 0.02% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 7,501 shares. Newman Dignan & Sheerar accumulated 0.02% or 2,452 shares.

Evercore Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $4.87B and $3.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 12,458 shares to 6,241 shares, valued at $577,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 21,309 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 397,609 shares, and cut its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Maltese Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested 2.84% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Vantage Partners Ltd invested in 4,728 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Alpine Woods Invsts Lc holds 21,680 shares. Architects owns 0.04% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 2,770 shares. Fulton Comml Bank Na owns 0.09% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 18,708 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Inc reported 9.35 million shares stake. Cibc Markets Inc reported 493,601 shares. Convergence Prtnrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.28% or 75,630 shares in its portfolio. Barometer Mngmt has 0.09% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 9,700 shares. Peapack Gladstone Corporation invested 0.02% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Cibc Asset Management has invested 0.11% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Fukoku Mutual Life Com, Japan-based fund reported 8,280 shares. Asset Management Ltd Liability Company reported 5,558 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Incorporated stated it has 0.03% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Germany-based Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.61% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).