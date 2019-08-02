Citigroup (C) Valuation Rose While Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Has Decreased Its Holding; Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Stock Value Rose While Ws Management Lllp Cut Its Position by $1.42 Million

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 35.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc sold 10,680 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 19,621 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.36M, down from 30,301 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $150.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $66.72. About 3.70M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 06/04/2018 – HALFORDS GROUP PLC HFD.L : CITIGROUP RAISES RATING TO BUY; 30/04/2018 – Citi Foundation and Cities for Financial Empowerment Fund to Increase Youth Employment Opportunities through Summer Jobs; 14/05/2018 – LIBERTY OILFIELD SERVICES INC LBRT.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $26 FROM $23; 08/05/2018 – APTIV PLC APTV.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $110; 06/03/2018 – CITIGROUP CFO SEES 1Q17 MARKETS REVENUE UP BY ‘LOW-TO-MID’ SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE VS YEAR EARLIER; 06/04/2018 – MARKS & SPENCER MKS.L ALSO DOWN 2.4 PCT AFTER CITI DOWNGRADES TO “NEUTRAL”; 16/05/2018 – CITI AND UBS CLOSE PLACEMENT OF 2.7 PCT OF AENA SME SA AENA.MC AT 174.12 EUROS/SHR; 10/05/2018 – CVR REFINING LP CVRR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TO BUY; 07/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS NV AER.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $57; 12/04/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV NXPI.O : CITIGROUP SAYS THERE IS SOME POTENTIAL FOR QCOM DEAL TO BREAK DUE TO APPROVAL FROM CHINA GIVEN THE TRADE WAR

Ws Management Lllp decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 10.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ws Management Lllp sold 27,845 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The hedge fund held 236,812 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.23M, down from 264,657 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ws Management Lllp who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $60.06. About 1.28 million shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 04/04/2018 – AJC: #BREAKING: Delta says online chat cyber security breach put some customer payment information at risk…; 30/05/2018 – DELTA HOPES TO BE EARLY LAUNCH CUSTOMER FOR BOEING NMA AIRCRAFT; 13/03/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC SEES MARCH QTR 2018 CASM-EX. UP 3 PCT TO 4 PCT; 18/04/2018 – FOX 5 DC: #BREAKING: Delta flight makes emergency landing at Atlanta airport after smoke reported in engine; 05/04/2018 – Sears Holding, Delta Air hit by customer data breach at tech firm; 02/05/2018 – Delta Air Lines April Traffic Rises 3.7%; 13/03/2018 – Delta Air Lines Will Exclude Expense From Adjusted Earnings; 27/04/2018 – @JohnAGordon @Delta Shameful. They could have walked us off the plane ten times over already; 10/04/2018 – Investors Watching Guidance as Delta Air Lines Releases Earnings — Earnings Preview; 23/03/2018 – CANADA SAYS BOEING DECISION NOT TO APPEAL ITC RULING ON BOMBARDIER CASE IS “A POSITIVE DEVELOPMENT IN THE LONG-STANDING RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN CANADA AND BOEING”

Analysts await Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) to report earnings on October, 10. They expect $2.24 EPS, up 24.44% or $0.44 from last year’s $1.8 per share. DAL’s profit will be $1.46 billion for 6.70 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual EPS reported by Delta Air Lines, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.68% negative EPS growth.

Ws Management Lllp, which manages about $1.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 58,568 shares to 158,568 shares, valued at $30.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carvana Co by 775,167 shares in the quarter, for a total of 853,067 shares, and has risen its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (Put) (NASDAQ:REGN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 75 investors sold DAL shares while 258 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 533.71 million shares or 6.20% less from 568.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Advisor Limited Co reported 20,866 shares. Clark Estates invested in 3% or 375,000 shares. Psagot Investment House Limited invested in 27,575 shares. Johnson Financial Gru has 0.16% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 34,430 shares. Natixis Limited Partnership holds 180,976 shares. California State Teachers Retirement holds 1.04M shares. Sandy Spring Financial Bank reported 0% stake. Stone Ridge Asset Management Lc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). First Mercantile Co holds 0.01% or 1,143 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors holds 0% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 123 shares. Capstone Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 14,229 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Markel reported 174,000 shares stake. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Td Asset Mngmt has invested 0.02% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 1 sale for $264.50 million activity. BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC bought $324,598 worth of stock.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $791,051 activity. Whitaker Michael also sold $442,708 worth of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) shares.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 EPS, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.50B for 8.38 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $3.07B and $1.77B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in J P Morgan Exchange Traded F by 195,168 shares to 1.39 million shares, valued at $77.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Powershares Act Mang Comm Fd by 22,704 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,606 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).