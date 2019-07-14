Citigroup (C) Valuation Rose While Strategic Advisors Has Lowered Holding; Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Holder Claar Advisors Has Lowered Its Holding as Share Value Rose

Strategic Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 25.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Advisors Llc sold 9,381 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 27,319 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.70 million, down from 36,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Advisors Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $165.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $71.77. About 15.08M shares traded or 14.35% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 05/04/2018 – Apple will give $100 billion more back to shareholders because of the tax cut: Citigroup; 05/04/2018 – AUSNUTRIA SAYS CITI AGRI FUND TO HOLD 25.18% AFTER DEALS; 30/04/2018 – Emerging Market Bond Sales Up 14% in 2018, Citi Leads; 14/05/2018 – Emerging Market Bond Sales Up 12% in 2018, Citi Leads; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Global Consumer Banking Rev $8.43B; 15/03/2018 – Citigroup had told CNBC that a “malicious actor” attempted to gain access to several Citi credit card accounts tied to the Department of Defense; 10/04/2018 – TEXTRON INC TXT.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $61; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A2 Issuer Rating To Citigroup Global Markets Deutschland Ag; 17/05/2018 – Gulf Breeze News: Egypt’s Banque Misr hires Citi for $500m loan; 06/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Citi downbeat on UK retail

Claar Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 5.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Claar Advisors Llc sold 46,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.47% with the market. The hedge fund held 742,568 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.86M, down from 789,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Claar Advisors Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $21.29. About 9.22 million shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 21.03% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 14/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Shareholders Vote in Favor of Stockholder Proposal on Annual Sustainability Report; 18/04/2018 – KMI: DEPENDING ON CAPEX, MORE BUYBACKS OR DEBT PAYDOWN POSSIBLE; 08/05/2018 – Norway’s wealth fund says to support methane emission motion at Kinder Morgan AGM; 16/05/2018 – Report on Business: #Breaking: Kinder Morgan losses on Trans Mountain due to B.C. obstruction will be covered: Morneau…; 30/05/2018 – EL PASO NATURAL GAS COMPANY SAYS RETURN TO SERVICE FOR LINE 2000 IS TENTATIVELY SET FOR GAS DAY JUNE 5; 29/05/2018 – Trans Mountain Pipeline System and Expansion Project to Be Sold for C$4.5 Billion; 24/05/2018 – David Akin : BREAKING: City of Vancouver’s bid to have a judicial review of BC’s issuance of environmental; 15/05/2018 – CANADIAN FINANCE MINISTER WILL NOT BE ANNOUNCING FINAL DECISION ON POSSIBLE AID TO KINDER MORGAN ON WEDS – SPOKESMAN; 26/04/2018 – ZEVIN ASSET MANAGEMENT SAYS SEEKS KINDER MORGAN SHAREHOLDERS SUPPORT FOR PROPOSAL NO. 7 ON THE 2018 PROXY BALLOT OF KINDER MORGAN INC; 11/04/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER SAYS DOESN’T SEE A NEED TO REFER THE MATTER TO THE SUPREME COURT

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Bank of America is Buying Back Stock. Should You Join In? – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Citigroup (C) is a Top Dividend Stock for Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Jobs Day, Tesla Deliveries And Dazzling Dividends – Seeking Alpha” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Fortune.com and their article: “Slack’s Non-IPO Direct Listing: Who Gets Rich From the NYSE Debut? – Fortune” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Despite Big Market Gains, Technology Sector Expected To See Q2 Earnings Drop – Benzinga” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Mgmt Group Inc Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.23% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). California Public Employees Retirement Sys owns 5.49 million shares. 1.27M are owned by Voya Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability. The Washington-based Freestone Capital Holdg has invested 0.15% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Kings Point Capital accumulated 625 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Retirement Of Alabama owns 2.12M shares. Natl Asset Mngmt holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 18,860 shares. Mondrian Inv Prtn Ltd invested in 144,113 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Parametric Port Lc owns 0.44% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 8.15M shares. Fosun Limited holds 12,000 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Keybank National Association Oh holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 17,430 shares. First Mercantile Tru accumulated 5,342 shares. New York-based Teewinot Cap Advisers Limited Liability Com has invested 5.56% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Lord Abbett & has 0.6% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Pinnacle Fincl Ptnrs has invested 0.34% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $791,051 activity. $442,708 worth of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) was sold by Whitaker Michael.

Strategic Advisors Llc, which manages about $258.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in U S Bancorp Del New (NYSE:USB) by 6,600 shares to 22,504 shares, valued at $1.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ark Innovation Etf by 14,881 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,524 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 400 Mid Cap (MDYG).

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on July, 15 before the open. They expect $1.84 EPS, up 13.58% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.62 per share. C’s profit will be $4.25B for 9.75 P/E if the $1.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.60% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $0.23 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.21 per share. KMI’s profit will be $520.66M for 23.14 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by Kinder Morgan, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.00% negative EPS growth.