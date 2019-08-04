Citigroup (C) Valuation Rose While Pitcairn Company Boosted Stake; Argyle Capital Management Has Lowered Its Stake in Waters (WAT) by $640,050

Pitcairn Company increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 59.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pitcairn Company bought 9,011 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 24,179 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50 million, up from 15,168 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pitcairn Company who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $152.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $67.61. About 14.56 million shares traded or 10.64% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 06/03/2018 – Citigroup, Kabbage Form Consortium on Fintech Cybersecurity; 28/03/2018 – Multiple businesses, including Wells competitor Citigroup, have restricted their dealings with firearms-related companies; 10/05/2018 – Sprint at Citi Telecom, Cable, & Media IR Day Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – TILT RENEWABLES – ENTERED INTO UNDERWRITING AGREEMENT WITH CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS AND FORSYTH BARR GROUP ON A$300 MLN EQUITY RAISING; 13/03/2018 – CITIGROUP HIRES JPMORGAN’S TRUSCOTT AS MD IN UK INVESTMENT BANK; 18/03/2018 – Communicate Now: Morgan Stanley, Citi plan Brexit job moves – sources| Reuters; 24/04/2018 – FIVE SHAREHOLDER PROPOSALS WERE NOT APPROVED BY CITI HOLDERS; 16/04/2018 – Inghams Group Target Lifted to A$3.90 from A$3.60 by Citi; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q-End Tangible Book Value $61.02/Share; 26/04/2018 – SANTANDER CONSUMER USA HOLDINGS INC SC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19

Argyle Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 15.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argyle Capital Management Inc sold 2,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.47% . The institutional investor held 14,425 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.63 million, down from 16,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $209.52. About 458,289 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 9.19% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 12/03/2018 – Crystal Waters: London Developer Makes its Move in Greece; 19/03/2018 – Kona Gold Solutions, Inc. Announces New Distribution Partner for Its HighDrate CBD Energy Waters; 21/03/2018 – Nestlé Waters Achieves North America’s First and Only Gold Standard Water Stewardship Certification for California Bottling Fa; 06/03/2018 – Muddy Waters’s Carson Block on @SquawkCNBC tomorrow ~8 am EST to discuss China / possible tariffs, and where the consensus view on this issue is wrong; 14/03/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Statement on Senate Passage of Harmful Dodd-Frank Rollback Bill; 24/04/2018 – WATERS BOARD AUTHORIZES AN ADDED $3B SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 24/04/2018 – Waters Corp Reports 1Q Earnings Rise, Launches $3 Bln Share Buyback; 24/04/2018 – Waters Corp 1Q Adj EPS $1.59; 16/03/2018 – Rep. Ellison: Reps. Ellison and Waters Call For Hearing With Secretary Ben Carson On Housing Discrimination; 26/03/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters, Crist and Esty Lead FY19 Appropriations Requests to Protect Communities at Risk of Flooding

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold WAT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 62.30 million shares or 8.65% less from 68.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wetherby Asset Inc invested in 1,806 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership has invested 0% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Keybank Association Oh accumulated 6,198 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Washington Trust Commercial Bank owns 200 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. First Tru Advsr Lp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Huntington Natl Bank owns 55 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 30 are held by Tci Wealth Advsr Incorporated. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands holds 10,000 shares. Salem Invest Counselors, North Carolina-based fund reported 300 shares. Regent Invest Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 2,240 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owns 189,387 shares or 0.97% of their US portfolio. Stanley owns 21,718 shares. Earnest Prtnrs Limited Liability invested in 32 shares or 0% of the stock. Fernwood Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 0.41% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Aviva Pcl reported 28,455 shares.

More notable recent Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Waters Corporation (WAT) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Waters Corporation (WAT) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “When Should You Buy Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Waters Corporation (NYSE: WAT) Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $7.90 million activity. Rae Elizabeth B had sold 10,800 shares worth $2.51 million. On Monday, February 11 the insider Kelly Terrence P sold $304,423. SILVEIRA MICHAEL F had sold 10,000 shares worth $2.33 million on Tuesday, February 12.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $791,051 activity. $442,708 worth of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) was sold by Whitaker Michael on Wednesday, February 13.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Citigroup’s Michael Corbat Deserves More Time – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Citigroup posts `solid” Q2 numbers – Regents Research – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Comic: Will A Bad Earnings Season Spoil The Fedâ€™s Rate Cut Party? – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Citigroup Capital XIII: Why I’m Long This Safe High Yielder – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “6 Top Stock Trades for Thursday: SNAP, BA, V, F, TWLO – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Pitcairn Company, which manages about $920.88 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 15,494 shares to 7,908 shares, valued at $337,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Total Sys Svcs Inc (NYSE:TSS) by 7,790 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,613 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).