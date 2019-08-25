Citigroup (C) Valuation Rose While Letko Brosseau & Associates Has Cut by $4.64 Million Its Holding; Toronto Dominion Bank Stake in Mettler (MTD) Has Lifted as Stock Value Rose

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 2.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc sold 74,836 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 3.21 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $199.45M, down from 3.28M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $139.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.07% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $61.95. About 17.12M shares traded or 24.88% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 25/04/2018 – Citigroup, Bank of America Criticized by Senator on Firearms Ban; 06/04/2018 – CBS Nominates Former Citigroup Chairman and Time Warner CEO Richard Parsons to Board; 11/05/2018 – Citibanamex reports bank transfer delays in echo of possible hack; 29/05/2018 – CITIGROUP INC C.N CHIEF OF GLOBAL CONSUMER BANK, STEPHEN BIRD, SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 25/05/2018 – Tabula Rasa Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 7; 02/05/2018 – U.S. Silica at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference May 15; 19/03/2018 – Emerging Market Bond Sales Rise 6.8% in 2018, Citi Leads; 15/03/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – FOR 2017, RATIO OF ANNUAL TOTAL COMPENSATION OF CEO TO MEDIAN ANNUAL TOTAL COMPENSATION OF ALL EMPLOYEES WAS ESTIMATED TO BE 369 TO 1; 05/03/2018 – AdvisorHub: Citi, Wells Lose Vets as Banks Sharpen Recruiting Knives; 20/03/2018 – CHINESE END-USER STEEL DEMAND TO RISE 1.5% IN 2018, SAYS CITI

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Mettler (MTD) by 15.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toronto Dominion Bank bought 2,301 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.38% . The institutional investor held 17,277 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.49 million, up from 14,976 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank who had been investing in Mettler for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.14% or $20.84 during the last trading session, reaching $642.84. About 220,411 shares traded or 17.53% up from the average. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) has risen 30.07% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.07% the S&P500. Some Historical MTD News: 15/05/2018 – REG-Mettler-Toledo International Inc. Announces Webcast of Presentation at UBS Global Healthcare Conference; 19/04/2018 – DJ Mettler-Toledo International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTD); 08/05/2018 – REG-Mettler-Toledo International Inc. Announces Webcast of Presentation at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Health Care Conference; 02/04/2018 – METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL INC MTD.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $595 FROM $580; 09/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 21/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Guthrie, Mettler hope for return trip to state track; 03/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Sees 2018 Adj EPS $20.10-Adj EPS $20.25; 10/04/2018 – Mettler-Toledo at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 15/03/2018 Orangetheory Fitness Announces Mike Mettler As Senior Vice President Of Domestic Franchise Development

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 23 investors sold MTD shares while 161 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 22.75 million shares or 13.84% less from 26.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio owns 328 shares. State Farm Mutual Automobile Ins holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) for 23,129 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.02% or 4,574 shares. Campbell And Company Inv Adviser Limited Liability has invested 0.16% in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Connable Office holds 0.24% or 1,735 shares. Federated Inc Pa accumulated 21,983 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Williams Jones & Limited Liability Corp has 171,220 shares. Cornerstone Advsr invested 0.02% in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Dupont Cap Mgmt accumulated 12,858 shares or 0.21% of the stock. 39,601 were reported by Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al holds 1,100 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp owns 154,452 shares. Jennison Associate Lc owns 31,602 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Rhode Island-based Parsons Inc Ri has invested 0.44% in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.02% or 6,205 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Mettler Toledo International Inc. (MTD) CEO Olivier Filliol on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on November 11, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD) CEO Olivier Filliol on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Mettler-Toledo International Inc. to Host Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Mettler Toledo Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on February 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Toronto Dominion Bank, which manages about $64.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP) by 489,566 shares to 2.27 million shares, valued at $72.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Energy Select Sec Spdr (XLE) by 526,860 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,503 shares, and cut its stake in Franco (NYSE:FNV).

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 EPS, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.50 billion for 7.78 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc owns 3.26 million shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Andra Ap has 78,900 shares. Scotia Cap Inc invested in 588,774 shares or 0.47% of the stock. Shelton Capital has 2,719 shares. 3.37 million are held by State Of Wisconsin Board. Federated Investors Pa invested 0.08% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Utah Retirement Systems holds 0.55% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 447,814 shares. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 133 shares. Payden Rygel stated it has 1.11% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 703,661 are owned by Cambiar Invsts Limited Liability Company. Burt Wealth, a Maryland-based fund reported 350 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Commerce stated it has 71,672 shares. Paradigm Asset Management Co, New York-based fund reported 61,650 shares. Highland Lp holds 15,000 shares. Franklin has 25.17M shares for 0.84% of their portfolio.