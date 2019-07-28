Citigroup (C) Valuation Rose While Gyroscope Capital Management Group Has Lifted by $2.70 Million Its Holding; Pinnacle Finl Partners (PNFP) Valuation Declined While Woodmont Investment Counsel Upped Its Stake

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (PNFP) by 63.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc bought 13,213 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 33,919 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.86M, up from 20,706 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $61.14. About 590,807 shares traded or 59.95% up from the average. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) has declined 14.91% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500.

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 55.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc bought 40,264 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 112,751 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.60 million, up from 72,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $163.02B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $72.16. About 10.63 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 14/05/2018 – ONEOK to Participate in Citi Global Energy and Utilities Conference; 06/03/2018 – CITIGROUP SAID TO APPOINT DELLA PIETRA TO RUN CITI HOLDINGS; 19/03/2018 – Citi First Quarter 2018 Fixed Income Investor Review; 06/03/2018 – RPT-CITIGROUP CFO SAYS ADDING DIGITAL SERVICES LAYS GROUNDWORK FOR NATIONAL CONSUMER BANKING; 23/04/2018 – Citigroup at Capital Link Singapore Maritime Forum Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $98 FROM $85; 24/04/2018 – UK INFLATION EXPECTATIONS FOR NEXT YEAR UNCHANGED AT 2.4 PCT- CITI/YOUGOV; 08/05/2018 – ValueAct move puts Citi in the spotlight; 26/03/2018 – CITIGROUP C.N NAMES MARK SLAUGHTER AS VICE-CHAIRMAN FOR GLOBAL CORPORATE AND INVESTMENT BANKING BUSINESS – MEMO; 21/03/2018 – MEDIA-Citi hires Maskell as co-head of its Emea sponsors group- FT

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $557.42 million and $384.91 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 14,264 shares to 92,301 shares, valued at $4.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLU) by 5,575 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,205 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 19 investors sold PNFP shares while 93 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 59.12 million shares or 2.77% less from 60.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 41,166 are held by Morgan Stanley. Philadelphia Fin Mgmt Of San Francisco Limited Liability Company owns 1.92% invested in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) for 208,999 shares. Penn Capital Management invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Victory Capital Mngmt Inc reported 1.55 million shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust stated it has 5,000 shares. Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) for 47,894 shares. Mirae Asset Global Invests Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Retirement Of Alabama owns 214,172 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Aperio Gp Ltd Liability accumulated 14,801 shares or 0% of the stock. Tru Of Virginia Va reported 4,894 shares stake. Toronto Dominion Bancorporation has 0% invested in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada holds 0.01% or 540,473 shares. Franklin Resources owns 650,696 shares. Regions Financial owns 4,871 shares.

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc, which manages about $127.73 million and $261.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 5,300 shares to 94,308 shares, valued at $8.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 4.04 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,566 shares, and cut its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $791,051 activity. $442,708 worth of stock was sold by Whitaker Michael on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Pennsylvania-based Beach Inv Counsel Pa has invested 0.84% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Marco Limited Liability Corp invested 0.43% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Fmr Ltd has invested 0.55% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Da Davidson & Commerce has 65,901 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Foster And Motley reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Oldfield Ltd Liability Partnership reported 1.09 million shares. Rmb Cap Mngmt Lc has 0.06% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Adell Harriman Carpenter Incorporated owns 46,332 shares. Zuckerman Inv Grp Llc holds 0.23% or 15,385 shares. Moreover, Asset Mngmt has 0.36% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 7,755 shares. Creative Planning owns 0.05% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 210,132 shares. 15,496 were accumulated by Washington Natl Bank. 9,600 were accumulated by Reynders Mcveigh Cap Management Limited Liability Co. Essex Finance has 22,575 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. Asset Mngmt holds 0.15% or 18,860 shares.

