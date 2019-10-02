Citigroup (C) Valuation Rose While First Hawaiian Bank Has Decreased Holding; As Blackstone Group LP (BX) Market Valuation Rose, Leavell Investment Management Raised Holding by $1.39 Million

Leavell Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Blackstone Group Lp (BX) by 40.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leavell Investment Management Inc bought 31,625 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.40% . The institutional investor held 109,925 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.88M, up from 78,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Blackstone Group Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.09% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $46.22. About 817,625 shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 04/04/2018 – Blackstone Said to Consider Bid for Soros-Backed Hispania (Video); 26/04/2018 – Mednax process on life support; 24/04/2018 – CFTC May Act on Manufactured CDS Payouts After Blackstone Trade; 13/03/2018 – China Wealth Fund Sells Out of Blackstone Stake Held Since IPO; 23/03/2018 – Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust Unitholders Approve Transaction with Blackstone; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC QTRLY CORE SHR $0.64; 13/03/2018 – MEDIA-Funds Starwood, Blackstone mull buying NH Hotels stake from HNA – El Confidencial; 21/05/2018 – Blackstone to Buy LaSalle Hotel Properties in $4.8 Billion Deal; 25/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Blackstone’s Indiabulls deal includes two Mumbai office properties; 19/03/2018 – Blackstone Group Names Michael McRaith Managing Director in Blackstone Insurance Solution

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 23.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Hawaiian Bank sold 9,919 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 32,176 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.25 million, down from 42,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Hawaiian Bank who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $150.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $66.81. About 903,306 shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 25/04/2018 – BANK OF N.T. BUTTERFIELD & SON LTD NTB.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $51 FROM $46; 28/03/2018 – VARROC ENGINEERING – BOOK RUNNING LEAD MANAGERS TO IPO ARE KOTAK MAHINDRA CAPITAL, CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS INDIA, CREDIT SUISSE SECURITIES (INDIA), IIFL; 23/04/2018 – Citigroup at Capital Link Singapore Maritime Forum Tomorrow; 04/04/2018 – ALTURA MINING APPOINTS CITI AS CORPORATE ADVISER; 21/03/2018 – CITIBANK – HAS RAISED ITS BASE LENDING RATE TO 4.75% FROM 4.50%; 14/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $145 FROM $133; 15/05/2018 – Devon at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – MXN SEEN AT 18.63 VS USD AT END OF 2018: CITI SURVEY; 17/05/2018 – Egypt’s Banque Misr hires Citi for $500 mln loan; 18/04/2018 – WOLVERINE WORLD WIDE INC WWW.N : CITIGROUP TRANSFERS COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING TO KATE MCSHANE

More notable recent The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “SEC gives ETFs their own regulations – Seeking Alpha” on September 27, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Blackstone wraps up acquisition of San Francisco mobile app advertising startup – San Francisco Business Times” published on October 01, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Analog Devices, Blackstone, Bloom Energy, Cleveland-Cliffs, Ford, Micron, PG&E, Snap, VMWare and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on October 01, 2019. More interesting news about The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Blackstone -1.2% after losing a bull – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Blackstone buys five hotel businesses in Greece for $197M – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

Leavell Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.33B and $949.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Large (VV) by 2,414 shares to 139,758 shares, valued at $18.91 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 10,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,084 shares, and cut its stake in Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.50, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 165 investors sold BX shares while 113 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 203.90 million shares or 29.58% less from 289.54 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pennsylvania Communication accumulated 0.02% or 8,565 shares. Cls Limited Liability has 0% invested in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). 517,372 are owned by Brown Advisory. 16,765 are held by Karp Capital. Chase Invest Counsel has 0.16% invested in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Knoll Cap LP holds 5.56% or 153,000 shares in its portfolio. Bank & Trust Of Hawaii, a Hawaii-based fund reported 9,000 shares. Moreover, Allen Investment Mngmt Ltd has 0.07% invested in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Mirador Capital Partners LP reported 76,234 shares stake. Perkins Coie stated it has 0% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). 618,500 are owned by Walnut Private Equity Prtnrs Ltd Liability Co. Bb&T Corporation owns 10,949 shares. Virtu Fincl Ltd Liability Com owns 10,874 shares. Riverpark Cap Mgmt Ltd has invested 5.18% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Dakota Wealth Mngmt has 8,056 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Bank of America Stock Benefits From Share Buyback Program – Yahoo Finance” on September 23, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Telus Corp. to buy ADT Security Services Canada for C$700M – South Florida – South Florida Business Journal” published on October 01, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “4 of the Best OTC Stocks to Buy for Future Growth – Investorplace.com” on October 02, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stocks – Wall Street Falls After Weak ISM Data – Yahoo Finance” published on October 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Citibank August credit-card charge-off rate improves – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First In owns 1,330 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Lc stated it has 85,077 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Schwartz Invest Counsel owns 30,700 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Heritage Investors Mgmt, a Maryland-based fund reported 206,007 shares. 7,708 were reported by North Star Inv. Hollencrest Capital Mgmt has 38,859 shares. Dubuque Bancshares & Tru stated it has 3,705 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Donald Smith & Inc stated it has 724,858 shares. Cetera Advisor Networks Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.03% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 7,095 are held by Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc Ga Adv. Qv holds 3.75% or 388,959 shares. Payden & Rygel has 1.22% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 254,900 shares. Ckw Fincl reported 0.02% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Kj Harrison And Ptnrs holds 0.11% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 4,712 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt reported 0.07% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).