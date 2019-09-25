Citigroup (C) Valuation Rose While First Citizens Bank & Trust Co Decreased Its Stake by $1.07 Million; Quanex Building Products Cor (NX) Shares Rose While Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Raised Its Stake

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc increased its stake in Quanex Building Products Cor (NX) by 340.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc bought 55,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.56% . The institutional investor held 72,200 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.36 million, up from 16,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc who had been investing in Quanex Building Products Cor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $605.87 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $18.27. About 33,502 shares traded. Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE:NX) has risen 8.26% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NX News: 04/05/2018 – Victory Capital Management Inc. Exits Quanex Building; 29/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for WSFS Financial, Universal Electronics, Quanex Building Products, Envestnet; 05/03/2018 Quanex Building Products 1Q EPS 14c; 05/03/2018 – QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORP – REAFFIRMING FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE AND EXPECT A “STRONG” SECOND HALF OF YEAR; 05/03/2018 – QUANEX BUILDING 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 4.0C, EST. LOSS/SHR 10.0C; 22/04/2018 – DJ Quanex Building Products Corporatio, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NX); 06/03/2018 – Quanex Building Products to Participate in the Seaport Global Transports & Industrials Conference; 05/03/2018 – QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORP – QTRLY NET SALES $191.7 MLN VS $195.1 MLN; 05/03/2018 – Quanex Building Products’ Swings to a Profit, Net Sales Drop Slightly; 05/03/2018 – QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORP QTRLY ADJ SHR LOSS $0.04

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 40.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co sold 15,245 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 22,706 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.59M, down from 37,951 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $156.51B market cap company. The stock increased 2.03% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $69.28. About 4.54 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 20/04/2018 – Citi’s Survey of Economists for Mexico: April 20 (Table); 01/05/2018 – Thornburg Value Adds CarMax, Cuts Citigroup; 17/05/2018 – HK Regulator SFC Reprimands, Fines Citigroup Global Markets Asia for Listing Sponsor Failures; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Operating Expenses Rose 2% to $10.9B; 29/05/2018 – Citigroup’s Morse Sees ‘Plenty of Oil to Go Around’ (Video); 27/03/2018 – ROKU INC ROKU.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $36 FROM $33; 23/04/2018 – Citi Establishes Service to Support New SEC Regulations for Mutual Funds; 26/03/2018 – Citi: Launching Comprehensive, New Mobile Capabilities on the Citi Mobile App for iPhone; 24/04/2018 – MEDIA-Citigroup reorganizes credit markets unit – Bloomberg; 14/03/2018 – IPT: CITIGROUP EUR BENCHMARK 5Y FRN 3ME +60 AREA

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $916.76M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2,862 shares to 43,076 shares, valued at $8.96 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 338 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,408 shares, and has risen its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Citigroup (NYSE:C) Share Price Is Up 36% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Citigroup sounding good on interest income – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019, Learnbonds.com published: “Citigroup’s (NYSE:C) CEO: Falling Interest Rates in the US Will Be Positive Overall – LearnBonds” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Financials are hurting mutual funds’ performance, Goldman says – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Analytics Platform Koyfin Raises $3 Million; CEO Says ‘We Want To Have Coverage Of All Global Equities’ – Benzinga” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 EPS, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.47B for 8.75 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 14,000 are owned by Elkhorn Prns Partnership. F&V Mngmt Limited Co holds 0.46% or 11,062 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Strategic Advsr Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.85% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 133,053 are owned by Welch Cap Partners Limited Liability Ny. Numerixs reported 21,448 shares. One Cap Mgmt Llc reported 42,205 shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. Patten & Patten Tn invested 0.87% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Credit Agricole S A owns 0.47% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 126,952 shares. Trinity Street Asset Management Llp stated it has 406,888 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Wellington Shields Capital Management Limited Liability reported 11,230 shares. Com Of Virginia Va reported 3,629 shares. Moreover, Alpha Cubed Limited Liability has 0.1% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 20,486 were reported by 1St Source Bankshares. Swift Run Limited Liability holds 81,070 shares or 5.24% of its portfolio.

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc, which manages about $14.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amkor Technology Inc (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 220,300 shares to 37,600 shares, valued at $280,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Interface Inc (NASDAQ:TILE) by 33,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,200 shares, and cut its stake in Caci Intl Inc (NYSE:CACI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 15 investors sold NX shares while 44 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 32.59 million shares or 1.48% more from 32.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% of its portfolio in Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE:NX). Monetary Management Gp, a Missouri-based fund reported 30,000 shares. Bridgeway Cap reported 145,000 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & invested in 0% or 28,934 shares. Ohio-based Meeder Asset Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE:NX). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership stated it has 51,267 shares or 0% of all its holdings. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE:NX). Moreover, Plante Moran Ltd Co has 0.01% invested in Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE:NX) for 1,797 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt has 11,344 shares. Martingale Asset Limited Partnership owns 23,700 shares. 445,141 are owned by Geode Mngmt Ltd. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0% in Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE:NX). Voya Mngmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 50,168 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company invested in 24,832 shares. Comerica Bank has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE:NX).