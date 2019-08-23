Citigroup (C) Valuation Rose While Evercore Wealth Management Lifted Holding by $499,348; Marinus Pharmaceuticals (Call) (MRNS) Stock Declined While Granite Point Capital Management LP Lowered Position by $3.20 Million

Granite Point Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (Call) (MRNS) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Point Capital Management Lp sold 800,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 73.49% . The hedge fund held 800,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.34M, down from 1.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.28 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1.08. About 689,471 shares traded. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) has declined 84.72% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 84.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MRNS News: 15/05/2018 – Three Bays Capital Buys New 2.3% Position in Marinus Pharma; 14/05/2018 – Marinus Pharma Presenting at UBS Conference May 21; 15/05/2018 – GMT Capital Buys New 3.1% Position in Marinus Pharma; 15/05/2018 – Nexthera Capital LP Exits Position in Marinus Pharma; 06/03/2018 – $MRNS increased enrollment in PPD study, data readout pushed back to 3Q18; 07/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Marinus Pharma finds the biotech imitation game can only last so long; 06/03/2018 Marinus Pharmaceuticals Provides Business Update and 2017 Financial Results; 06/03/2018 – MARINUS PHARMACEUTICALS – BELIEVE CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AS OF DEC 31, 2017 TO ENABLE FUNDING OPER EXPENSES AND CAPEX NEEDS INTO 2020; 02/05/2018 – Marinus Pharmaceuticals Provides Business Update and First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 23/04/2018 – DJ Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MRNS)

Evercore Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 33.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evercore Wealth Management Llc bought 8,054 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 32,452 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.02 million, up from 24,398 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evercore Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $139.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.07% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $61.95. About 15.06M shares traded or 10.69% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 28/03/2018 – Multiple businesses, including Wells competitor Citigroup, have restricted their dealings with firearms-related companies; 06/04/2018 – Finance Outlook: Morgan Stanley, Citi plan Brexit job moves – sources| Reuters; 14/03/2018 – Citigroup Is Said to Hire UBS Credit Trader Merran for Bond ETFs; 06/03/2018 – CITI FICC, EQUITIES REVENUE UP LOW- TO MID-SINGLE DIGITS IN 1Q; 13/03/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $94 FROM $92; 22/03/2018 – LIBERTY MEDIA CORP LSXMA.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $54; 16/04/2018 – Inghams Group Target Lifted to A$3.90 from A$3.60 by Citi; 06/04/2018 – Citi Research says Trump’s tariff announcements aren’t as hostile as they appear; 18/04/2018 – DUTCH ENECO WORKING WITH CITI ON ITS PRIVATISATION; 08/05/2018 – Julie VerHage: Scoop: SoFi is launching a credit card within the next year and just hired a former Citi Executive to help

Evercore Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $4.87B and $3.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC) by 8,886 shares to 6,400 shares, valued at $291,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aptargroup Inc (NYSE:ATR) by 42,768 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,592 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aviva Public Ltd Company owns 0.37% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 896,838 shares. Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Ltd Company owns 1,269 shares. Sentinel Tru Lba, Texas-based fund reported 4,790 shares. Stieven Capital Ltd Partnership accumulated 350,200 shares. Burns J W & holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 5,978 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt Ltd invested in 0.48% or 790,223 shares. Smithfield has 0.03% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 4,795 shares. Delta Capital Ltd Liability Corp invested 3.21% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Laurion Capital Mngmt Lp holds 462,394 shares. Checchi Advisers Limited Liability Company reported 23,196 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. 59,585 are owned by Profund Advsr Ltd Co. Palisade Cap Management Ltd Nj has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Wellington Shields Cap Mngmt Ltd accumulated 11,230 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.1% or 266,285 shares. Lenox Wealth holds 377 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “The Debate: Secured Vs. Unsecured Credit Card – Benzinga” on August 16, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “How Large Option Traders Are Reacting To The Interest Rate Cut – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 Value Stocks With Fast-Growing Dividends – Investorplace.com” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Citigroup On The Edge Of Forever – Seeking Alpha” published on August 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Fed weighs new tool for a downturn – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold MRNS shares while 15 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 25.70 million shares or 2.90% less from 26.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Susquehanna Gru Ltd Liability Partnership owns 118,020 shares. California-based Bailard Inc has invested 0.01% in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS). The New York-based Art Advsrs Limited Company has invested 0.01% in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS). Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested 0% of its portfolio in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS). State Street Corp invested in 0% or 712,325 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS). 18,849 were accumulated by Aqr Cap Management Lc. Bancshares Of America De stated it has 21,942 shares. Intll Grp Inc accumulated 30,094 shares or 0% of the stock. Charles Schwab Management owns 95,501 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 263,355 shares. California State Teachers Retirement has invested 0% in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS). Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership accumulated 86,593 shares. Regions Financial Corp holds 0% or 4,085 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Com accumulated 11,464 shares or 0% of the stock.

More notable recent Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: SBUX, MRNS, EZPW – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Marinus Sinks To 2-Year Low As Postpartum Depression Drug Found Ineffective At 28 Days – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Marinus Pharmaceuticals (MRNS) Investor Presentation – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Marinus Pharmaceuticals to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences – GlobeNewswire” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “7 Disruptive Biotech Stocks to Buy for 2025 – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Granite Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Powershares Qqq Trust Series 1 (Etf) (Put) (QQQ) by 750,000 shares to 1.00M shares, valued at $179.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 1,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN).