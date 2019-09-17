Citigroup (C) Valuation Rose While Donald Smith & Company Cut Stake; 40 North Management Stake In Ptc (PTC) Was Upped

40 North Management Llc increased its stake in Ptc Inc (PTC) by 69.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 40 North Management Llc bought 412,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.92% . The institutional investor held 1.00M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $89.98M, up from 590,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 40 North Management Llc who had been investing in Ptc Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $66.96. About 118,419 shares traded. PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) has declined 25.82% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.82% the S&P500. Some Historical PTC News: 19/03/2018 – PTC Announces Creo 5.0, the Latest Version of its Award-Winning CAD Solution; 12/05/2018 – PTC INDIA FINANCIAL 4Q LOSS 1.1B RUPEES VS 1.1B PROFIT Y/Y; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC PLANS TO FILE ALTERNATIVE SCHEDULE FOR PTC; 30/03/2018 – The Wrap: Even PTC Likes `Roseanne’ Now: `Seems Like a Winning Formula,’ Group President Says; 18/04/2018 – PTC INC. 2Q ADJ EPS 34C, EST. 31C; 24/04/2018 – BigLever Software and PTC Deliver New Integration Solution for Feature-based Product Line Engineering and Product Lifecycle Management; 08/05/2018 – TeamViewer is Now Integrated into PTC’s ThingWorx®; 18/04/2018 – PTC INC PTC.O – SEES FY18 TOTAL REVENUE $1,250 MLN – $1,260 MLN; 18/04/2018 – PTC INC PTC.O – SEES FY18 EPS (NON-GAAP) $ 1.31 – $ 1.41; 14/03/2018 – LOSSES FROM NEW SECURED BAD LOANS SHOULD BE FULLY COVERED WITHIN 8 YEARS, COVERAGE TO RISE FROM 5 PCT IN FIRST YEAR TO 27.5 PTC IN FOURTH YEAR TO 75 PCT IN SEVENTH YEAR -EU

Donald Smith & Company Inc decreased its stake in Citigroup (C) by 26.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donald Smith & Company Inc sold 261,778 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 724,858 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $50.76M, down from 986,636 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donald Smith & Company Inc who had been investing in Citigroup for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $156.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $69.18. About 2.89M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 22/05/2018 – Citi’s Survey of Economists for Mexico: May 22 (Table); 18/04/2018 – DUTCH ENECO WORKING WITH CITI ON ITS PRIVATISATION; 19/03/2018 – EASTERLY GOVERNMENT SAID TO OFFER $58.6M SHRS VIA CITI, BTIG; 07/05/2018 – Citi Private Bank Hails Fernando Alonso’s Superb World Endurance Championship Debut Race Win; 14/03/2018 – Citigroup says ‘malicious actor’ tried to hack credit cards tied to the Defense Department; 26/03/2018 – APELLIS PHARMACEUTICALS INC APLS.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $23; 14/05/2018 – TRADE DESK INC TTD.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $94 FROM $76; 14/03/2018 – Global Power: Morgan Stanley, Citi plan Brexit job moves – sources| Reuters; 06/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Citi downbeat on UK retail; 12/04/2018 – CITIGROUP HIRES JPMORGAN’S KOJIMA TO HEAD JAPAN CASH MANAGEMENT

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.43, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 40 investors sold PTC shares while 137 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 65.19 million shares or 3.25% less from 67.38 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wells Fargo And Company Mn reported 0% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Broadview Ltd Liability Corp has 1.27% invested in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) for 45,694 shares. 4,131 were reported by Aureus Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company. State Treasurer State Of Michigan accumulated 0.02% or 30,639 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas invested 0.18% of its portfolio in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Praesidium Management Co Lc has 9.88% invested in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) for 1.77M shares. Fred Alger Management invested in 38,574 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Tocqueville Asset LP reported 30,208 shares. Gateway Inv Advisers Limited invested 0.06% of its portfolio in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Colony Grp Incorporated Lc holds 0.01% or 3,203 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Amalgamated Bancshares has invested 0.05% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Liability Com holds 5,169 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Group Incorporated One Trading LP reported 0% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). 61,522 are held by Comerica Natl Bank. Pnc Fincl Ser Group Incorporated accumulated 0% or 3,973 shares.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 EPS, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.47B for 8.73 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Intact Invest has invested 0.31% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Truepoint Inc reported 22,486 shares. Guardian Life Insur Of America invested in 6,808 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Jfs Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Company holds 0.02% or 1,249 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt holds 135,757 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Associated Banc reported 6,588 shares stake. Kiltearn Llp invested 7.23% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 553,656 shares. Stoneridge Ptnrs Ltd Llc invested 2.45% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Brandywine Glob Inv Management Limited Liability Corporation has 5.72M shares. Parsons Capital Management Incorporated Ri has 0.39% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Sunbelt Incorporated reported 10,477 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Lc reported 0.08% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Raab Moskowitz Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 3,296 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Shine Invest Advisory Services has 1,564 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio.