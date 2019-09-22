Citigroup (C) Valuation Rose While Blume Capital Management Boosted Holding by $367,500; Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Benedict Financial Advisors Lowered Its Holding

Blume Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Citigroup (C) by 10.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blume Capital Management Inc bought 5,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 53,293 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.73 million, up from 48,043 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Citigroup for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $156.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $69.35. About 26.09 million shares traded or 88.25% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 15/03/2018 – Some Citi customers can now check their bank account balances through Facebook; 25/04/2018 – EVO PAYMENTS INC SAYS J.P. MORGAN, BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, CITIGROUP ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 24/04/2018 – CITIGROUP SAYS EXECUTIVE PAY ENDORSED BY 94.5 PCT OF VOTES CAST; 15/05/2018 – SOFTBANK PLANS TO OPEN OFFICE IN SAUDI ARABIA; 25/04/2018 – JAGGED PEAK ENERGY INC JAG.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $17 FROM $16; 24/04/2018 – CITIGROUP CEO CORBAT COMMENTS ON CARD DEAL AT ANNUAL MEETING; 08/05/2018 – Trump’s Ready to Impose Iran Sanctions, Says Citigroup’s Morse (Video); 26/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC ABBV.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $96 FROM $93; 15/05/2018 – Devon at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A2 Issuer Rating To Citigroup Global Markets Deutschland Ag

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc sold 2,730 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 82,510 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.05M, down from 85,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $139.44. About 40.04M shares traded or 63.77% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/04/2018 – Ionic Security and Microsoft collaborate to simplify risk management and accelerate enterprise cloud adoption through Microsoft Azure Information Protection; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT VISUAL STUDIO TEAM SERVICES ISSUES STATEMENT; 17/05/2018 – Secrets to Landing a Job in Pharmaceutical or Medical Device Companies Are Revealed in New Guide; 14/03/2018 – Google, Apple face EU law on business practices; 26/04/2018 – MSFT PROBING SPS PERFORMANCE DEGRADATION IN NORTH CENTRAL U.S; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft Tries a New Role: Moral Leader; 26/04/2018 – MSFT: COMMERCIAL CLOUD SERVICE GROSS MARGIN TO IMPROVE IN FY19; 25/04/2018 – 2018 Vizient Connections Summit to Focus on Maximizing Supply Chain Operations and Pharmacy Performance; 08/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Participate At The 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media And Communications Conference; 05/04/2018 – IT Execs See Promise In IoT, Reinforcing Microsoft’s $5B Investment

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stevens Mngmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 175,166 shares or 1.05% of all its holdings. Essex Mngmt Ltd Llc has 1.72% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 93,766 shares. Fil accumulated 8.61M shares or 1.74% of the stock. Harding Loevner Lp stated it has 0.95% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Greenleaf Tru owns 158,020 shares. Blue Edge Ltd Company holds 0% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 20,027 shares. Koshinski Asset Mngmt accumulated 1.03% or 18,916 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj, Japan-based fund reported 11,620 shares. Vaughan Nelson Investment Mngmt Lp reported 1.77% stake. Virtu Fin Lc holds 0.3% or 38,727 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands has 2.19% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Connable Office has 1.18% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 47,850 shares. Regions Fincl reported 1.60 million shares. Pillar Pacific Cap Mngmt Limited Company, California-based fund reported 160,974 shares. Lyon Street Cap Limited Liability Company, California-based fund reported 12,072 shares.

Blume Capital Management Inc, which manages about $302.15M and $197.51 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allergan by 11,328 shares to 22,913 shares, valued at $3.84M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Energy Select Spdr (XLE) by 14,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,475 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle (NYSE:ORCL).