Citigroup (C) Stock Value Rose While Yorktown Management & Research Co Raised Stake; Sabal Trust Co Stake In Nextera Energy (NEE) Was Has Boosted

Sabal Trust Co increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 3.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sabal Trust Co bought 3,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 102,006 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.72 million, up from 98,596 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sabal Trust Co who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $225.2. About 145,855 shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy: GAAP Results Reflect Gains From Deconsolidation of NextEra Energy Partners, LP from NextEra Energy’s Financial Statements; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy: Deal Includes Assumption of About $1.4 Billion of Gulf Power Debt; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – CONTINUES TO EXPECT ADJ SHR TO BE IN THE RANGE OF $7.45 TO $7.95 FOR 2018; 08/03/2018 – AutoGrid Names Nancy Covey Vice President of Marketing; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS – NOW EXPECTS 12-15 PCT/YR GROWTH IN LIMITED PARTNER DISTRIBUTIONS AS “REASONABLE RANGE OF EXPECTATIONS” THROUGH AT LEAST 2023; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – DEAL INCLUDES ASSUMPTION BY PURCHASER OF APPROXIMATELY $689 MLN IN EXISTING DEBT; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Earnings More Than Double in First Quarter; 10/05/2018 – NextEra Energy honored with Visionary Award for Innovation in Shared Value; 24/05/2018 – NEXTERA CUTS POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR TO 71% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 02/04/2018 – Tax Reform Prompts NextEra to Find Buyer for Canadian Assets

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (C) by 22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought 6,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 36,600 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.28 million, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $141.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $64.01. About 994,552 shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 27/03/2018 – ROKU INC ROKU.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $36 FROM $33; 24/04/2018 – U.K. YouGov Citi April Inflation Expectations (Table); 03/05/2018 – MASTERCARD INC MA.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $215 FROM $196; 30/05/2018 – GHANA SIGNS NATURAL GAS SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH ROSNEFT: CITI FM; 05/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO AXP.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $110; 20/03/2018 – North American Financial 15 Split Corp. Regular Monthly Dividend Declaration for Class A & Preferred Share; 20/03/2018 – Libor-OIS Blowout Has Citigroup Eyeing More Negative Effects; 07/05/2018 – CITIGROUP’S BAILIN: ANY RECESSION IS 18 MONTHS OR MORE AWAY; 29/03/2018 – ENI ENI.Ml : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 16.20 EUROS FROM $15.70 EUROS; 04/04/2018 – IBS SAYS CITI, RENAISSANCE CAPITAL ACT AS JOINT GLOBAL COORDINATORS AND JOINT BOOKRUNNERS, SOVA CAPITAL ACTS AS JOINT BOOKRUNNER, ALFA-BANK AS RETAIL MANAGER

