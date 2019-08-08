Citigroup (C) Stock Value Rose While Washington Capital Management Has Decreased Its Position by $524,830; Holder Paragon Capital Management Increased Tjx Cos New (TJX) Holding

Washington Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 25.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Capital Management Inc sold 8,465 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 25,055 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.56 million, down from 33,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $152.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $65.14. About 18.14 million shares traded or 36.35% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 17/04/2018 – GLOBAL PHARMACEUTICALS : CITIGROUP PREFERS BUY RATED MERCK & CO, BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB AND ELI LILLY IN THE US; 08/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $62; 26/03/2018 – Latin Bond Sales Drop 10% in 2018, Citi Leads; 11/04/2018 – CITIGROUP’S MORSE: STRONG MACROECONOMIC BACKDROP IS FRAYING; 30/05/2018 – GHANA SIGNS NATURAL GAS SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH ROSNEFT: CITI FM; 10/05/2018 – Hess at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference May 15; 10/05/2018 – PHARMACEUTICALS : CITIGROUP SEES; 13/03/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $94 FROM $92; 13/04/2018 – CITI CFO JOHN GERSPACH COMMENTS DURING ANALYST CONFERENCE CALL; 22/05/2018 – GHANA PRESIDENCY DEPUTY CHIEF OF STAFF JINAPOR SAYS ON CITI FM

Paragon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 3.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Capital Management Llc bought 6,710 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 186,479 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.92M, up from 179,769 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $52.17. About 4.92 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC QTRLY MARMAXX SALES $5,381 MLN VS $4,967 MLN; 04/04/2018 – TJX COMPANIES SAYS IS EXPECTING SUBSTANTIAL CASH BENEFIT FROM RECENT CHANGES IN U.S. FEDERAL TAX LAW; 08/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Park Hotels & Resorts, Steel Dynamics, Tenet Healthcare, The TJX Companies, VeriSig; 29/05/2018 – Urban League of Eastern Massachusetts Partners with TJX and Jobcase for the Seventh Annual Jobs Rebuild Boston Community Conference and Career Fair, One of Boston’s Largest Annual Job Fairs; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC TJX.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $4.84 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/04/2018 – TJX TJX.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.39/SHR; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees 2Q EPS $1.02-EPS $1.04; 04/04/2018 – TJX COMPANIES – PLAN TO INCREASE SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM, WITH APPROXIMATELY $2.5 TO $3.0 BLN OF REPURCHASES PLANNED FOR FISCAL 2019; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC QTRLY CONSOLIDATED COMP STORE SALES INCREASED 3%; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Retailers that are expanding offer ‘experiences’

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ellington Management Grp Ltd Co stated it has 0.67% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Hall Laurie J Trustee owns 0.64% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 22,725 shares. Delta Asset Management Ltd Liability Co Tn invested 0.05% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Limited Liability Partnership Ma holds 3.62% or 4.47M shares in its portfolio. Psagot Invest House reported 0.16% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Pictet And Cie (Europe) invested 0.18% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Linscomb Williams holds 0.09% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 21,018 shares. Cambridge Financial Group reported 0% stake. Commonwealth State Bank Of Australia stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Destination Wealth Mgmt holds 329,543 shares or 0.99% of its portfolio. Peoples Fin Serv stated it has 200 shares. Exane Derivatives reported 0% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Moreover, Robecosam Ag has 0.09% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Marshall Wace Llp reported 0.39% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Rothschild Inv Corp Il accumulated 102,986 shares.

Paragon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $100.95M and $210.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 6,116 shares to 81,784 shares, valued at $5.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 4,095 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 123,019 shares, and cut its stake in Yum Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM).

More notable recent The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “The TJX Companies, Inc. to Report Q2 FY20 Results August 20, 2019 – StreetInsider.com” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX): What Does The Future Look Like? – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Brand-Name Dividend Stocks on the Verge of Greatness – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Bulls & Bears Of The Week: Costco, DuPont, IBM, Merck And More – Benzinga” on July 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Banks face U.K. class action over forex-rigging – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “A Mostly On-Target Citigroup Slowly Grinding Higher – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Citigroup’s consumer unit bolsters Q2 results – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Comic: Will A Bad Earnings Season Spoil The Fedâ€™s Rate Cut Party? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $791,051 activity. Whitaker Michael also sold $442,708 worth of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) on Wednesday, February 13.