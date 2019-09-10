Citigroup (C) Stock Value Rose While Salzhauer Michael Has Decreased by $3.53 Million Its Stake; Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors Raised Its Viacom (VIAB) Position by $310,380; Stock Price Rose

Salzhauer Michael decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 79.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzhauer Michael sold 56,957 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 14,743 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $918,000, down from 71,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzhauer Michael who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $153.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $69.63. About 3.94M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 15/03/2018 – Some Citi customers can now check their bank account balances through Facebook; 07/05/2018 – Citigroup Could ‘Easily’ Return $50B to Shareholders in Next Two Years — Letter; 29/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: AMC is working with Citi on potential $2 bln float of Odeon cinemas; 12/04/2018 – Citigroup, J.P. Morgan Chase and Wells Fargo are among the companies scheduled to report Friday morning; 14/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $70; 13/04/2018 – CITI HELD ONTO GAINS IN WALLET SHARE IN INVESTMENT BANKING: CEO; 12/04/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV NXPI.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $127.50 FROM $111; 08/03/2018 – SDL PLC SDL.L : CITIGROUP RAISES TO BUY; 09/03/2018 – Fortunate100: Morgan Stanley, Citi plan Brexit job moves – sources| Reuters; 02/05/2018 – Citigroup Seizes Top Muni Underwriting Slot During Busy April

Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors increased its stake in Viacom Inc (VIAB) by 18.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors bought 11,085 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.20% . The institutional investor held 72,202 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03 million, up from 61,117 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors who had been investing in Viacom Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.51B market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $26.69. About 511,585 shares traded. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has risen 5.46% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.46% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 04/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-SHARI REDSTONE MAKES CONCESSIONS ON VIACOM INC VIAB.O CEO BOB BAKISH’S ROLE IN POTENTIAL MERGER WITH CBS CORP CBS.N; 11/04/2018 – BREAKING: In coming days or weeks, it is likely that controlling shareholder Shari Redstone will move to fire CBS CEO Moonves and/or directors supportive of him as he battles to impose his will on the mgmt. structure of a combined CBS/Viacom, sources say; 09/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Viacom asks CBS to raise its bid by $2.8 billion; 15/05/2018 – A dysfunctional family reunion at CBS/Viacom; 14/05/2018 – National Amusements Has Been Pressing for a Merger of CBS and Viacom; 09/04/2018 – Viacom wants CBS to raise bid by $2.8bn; 10/04/2018 – Nickelodeon International Greenlights New Live Action Series “The Covurts”; 20/03/2018 – blacq: Exclusive: Viacom, CBS CEOs have discussed potential merger – sources (Reuters) – Viacom Inc Chief Execut; 09/04/2018 – Viacom has asked CBS to sweeten its merger bid by about $2.8 billion, sources say; 30/05/2018 – Paramount Players and JAKKS Pacific Announce Plans for CREEPY CRAWLERS Feature Film

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reynders Mcveigh Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 9,600 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Quinn Opportunity Prtn Ltd Liability Corp owns 382,200 shares for 3.25% of their portfolio. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas invested 0.4% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Asset Limited Liability accumulated 4,839 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Edgar Lomax Company Va holds 0.77% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 181,375 shares. First Allied Advisory Svcs reported 0.19% stake. Jefferies Group Ltd Com invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Rench Wealth Mgmt Inc has 5,159 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Roanoke Asset Mngmt Ny accumulated 1.78% or 61,278 shares. Fir Tree Management Lp invested in 11.54% or 2.17M shares. Sadoff Investment Management Ltd Liability Co accumulated 612,866 shares or 3.27% of the stock. Private Na invested in 13,021 shares. Lourd Cap Limited Liability Company reported 0.03% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Amica Mutual Insur Communications reported 87,735 shares. Stieven Cap Advisors Lp invested in 350,200 shares.

Salzhauer Michael, which manages about $203.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Regions Finl Corp New (NYSE:RF) by 111,832 shares to 157,732 shares, valued at $2.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 220,080 shares in the quarter, for a total of 234,480 shares, and has risen its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI).

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 earnings per share, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.36B for 8.79 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.