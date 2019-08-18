Citigroup (C) Stock Value Rose While Pinnacle Financial Partners Has Increased Its Stake; Hollencrest Securities Increased Bristol (BMY) Position by $300,941

Hollencrest Securities Llc increased its stake in Bristol (BMY) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc bought 6,403 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 16,007 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $763,000, up from 9,604 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in Bristol for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.85B market cap company. The stock increased 2.69% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $46.98. About 9.63 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 19/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Christmas Festival Committee Thu, 4/19/2018, 7:30 PM; 30/05/2018 – NEKTAR THERAPEUTICS – COLLABORATION WILL EVALUATE COMBINATION OF ENTINOSTAT WITH NKTR-214 IN PATIENTS WITH PD-1 REFRACTORY MELANOMA; 17/05/2018 – Eisai Announces Data at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting Showcasing LENVIMA® (lenvatinib) and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Combination T; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers 1Q Opdivo Revenue $1.51 Billion; 18/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Wed, 4/18/2018, 8:00 PM; 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase lll Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage lll Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer; 23/03/2018 – INNATE PHARMA SA – PARTNER MEDIMMUNE EXPANDS COLORECTAL CANCER PATIENT COHORT IN ONGOING PHASE l TRIAL EVALUATING MONALIZUMAB IN COMBINATION WITH IMFINZI® (DURVALUMAB); 28/03/2018 – Exelixis’ Partner lpsen Announces EMA Validation of the Application for a New lndication for CABOMETYX® (cabozantinib) for Previously Treated Advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma; 26/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb Receives Positive CHMP Opinion Recommending Approval of Opdivo Four-Week Dosing Schedule for Advanced; 08/05/2018 – Infinity Announces Presentations On IPI-549 At Upcoming American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 8.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc bought 5,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 67,573 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.20M, up from 62,463 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $143.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.52% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $63.48. About 16.45M shares traded or 20.77% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 23/04/2018 – Mayo Says Gary Cohn Should Be Citi’s Next Chairman (Video); 25/04/2018 – FIRSTENERGY CORP FE.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $32; 12/03/2018 – Citigroup’s lead bank analyst bids farewell to firm; 15/04/2018 – Citigroup Says Commodities Turbulence to Continue Through 2Q; 06/03/2018 – Rambus Initiates Accelerated Share Repurchase Program; 22/03/2018 – CURRENT ZINC PRICES PRESENT HEDGING OPPORTUNITY: CITI’S LAYTON; 26/04/2018 – USG CORP USG.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $42; 04/04/2018 – ALTURA MINING APPOINTS CITI AS CORPORATE ADVISER; 13/04/2018 – JP Morgan Chase, Citigroup, Wells Faro and PNC all saw share prices fall; 03/05/2018 – GRAN TIERRA ENERGY INC GTE.TO : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $5.1 FROM $4.6

Hollencrest Securities Llc, which manages about $1.14B and $743.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 314 shares to 9,095 shares, valued at $16.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Core S&P 500 Etf (IVV) by 18,812 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,165 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Core S&P Us Growth Etf (IUSG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 249,635 were accumulated by Franklin Street Advisors Nc. Moreover, Finemark Retail Bank And Trust has 0.32% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Donaldson Mngmt reported 9,257 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. The Tennessee-based Diversified Trust Co has invested 0.04% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). 10,848 are held by Burke And Herbert Savings Bank And Tru. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Ltd Liability holds 14,075 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Kistler accumulated 12,051 shares. Spinnaker Trust reported 0.25% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Puzo Michael J accumulated 0.22% or 11,860 shares. Boston Family Office Limited Liability Co holds 0.21% or 41,113 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd invested in 0.18% or 1.76 million shares. Franklin Resource Inc invested in 5.85M shares. West Oak Cap Ltd Llc invested in 6,680 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Manchester Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 18,274 shares. Poplar Forest Limited Liability Corp holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 24,435 shares.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $728,360 activity. Another trade for 11,000 shares valued at $491,920 was bought by BERTOLINI ROBERT J.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap Financial Advisers Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 203,382 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Second Curve Capital Limited Liability Corporation invested 1.56% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Gamco Et Al holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 130,407 shares. 8,682 were accumulated by Clarivest Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company. Ferguson Wellman Cap Mgmt invested in 337,034 shares or 0.71% of the stock. Tillar, a Alabama-based fund reported 22,729 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj stated it has 1.11% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas accumulated 0.4% or 758,688 shares. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 1.54M shares. Lansdowne Partners (Uk) Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 5.35% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt reported 169,822 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Bessemer Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 7.89M are owned by Royal Natl Bank Of Canada. Harvey Management Inc has 104,680 shares. Systematic Management LP owns 87,335 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio.