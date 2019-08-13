Citigroup (C) Stock Value Rose While Gyroscope Capital Management Group Increased Its Position; As Bank Amer (BAC) Market Value Rose, Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Has Decreased Its Position by $1.17 Million

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 55.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc bought 40,264 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 112,751 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.60 million, up from 72,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $146.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $64.83. About 17.65 million shares traded or 32.53% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 06/03/2018 – STAG Industrial Announces Updated Time For Its Presentation At Citi’s 2018 Global Property CEO Conference On March 7, 2018; 20/04/2018 – PRIVATE EQUITY FIRM YORKTOWN PARTNERS IS SELLING ITS EGYPT-FOCUSED OIL AND GAS COMPANY MERLON INTERNATIONAL -BANKING; 20/03/2018 – ASHLAND GLOBAL – RETAINED CITI TO ASSIST IN THE STRATEGIC REVIEW PROCESS; 30/05/2018 – Citigroup’s Head of Markets for Saudi Arabia Is Said to Leave; 04/04/2018 – ALTURA MINING APPOINTS CITI AS CORPORATE ADVISER; 25/04/2018 – SRC ENERGY INC SRCI.A : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $12 FROM $10; 26/03/2018 – By 2033, Emerging Technologies Could Combine to Create New Investment Vehicles that Gradually Replace Equities, Bonds: Citi Survey; 28/03/2018 – HOLD-Citi, Canaan invest in shipment monitoring firm Contguard; 04/04/2018 – Citigroup at Capital Link Singapore Maritime Forum Apr 24; 20/03/2018 – CITI: CORBAT UNAWARE OF KUSHNER COS. LOAN AT TIME OF MEETING

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 12.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc sold 43,355 shares as the company's stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 316,221 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.73 million, down from 359,576 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $258.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $27.72. About 67.05M shares traded or 35.28% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500.

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “In The Thick Of It: Bank Results Highlight Morning, With NFLX At Center Screen Late – Benzinga” on July 17, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “‘Fast Money’ Traders Share Their Thoughts On Zions Bank Downgrade – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 Top Stock Trades for Friday: IBM, HON, PM, MS, BAC – Investorplace.com” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BofA reduces net interest income guidance – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wells Fargo – Time To Be Brave – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc World stated it has 0.54% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Moors & Cabot holds 0.58% or 316,310 shares in its portfolio. The Michigan-based Seizert Cap Prtnrs Ltd Liability Com has invested 2.23% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Regentatlantic Cap Ltd Liability stated it has 0.9% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Apriem Advsr owns 246,969 shares. Kemnay Advisory Ser Incorporated has 0.24% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 39,901 shares. D E Shaw And Incorporated holds 0.14% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) or 3.81 million shares. Adage Cap Partners Group Incorporated Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.72% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Ohio-based Johnson Investment Counsel Inc has invested 1% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). 21,966 are owned by Glenview National Bank & Trust Dept. Gam Ag has 23,773 shares. Ancora Advisors Ltd Liability owns 532,947 shares. Asset Strategies owns 18,079 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Manatuck Hill Prtnrs Lc accumulated 135,637 shares or 1.78% of the stock. Moreover, Trustmark Bancorp Department has 0.74% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 263,395 shares.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 4.55% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.42 billion for 10.04 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.76% negative EPS growth.

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc, which manages about $253.34M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 13,950 shares to 88,573 shares, valued at $5.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Proshares Tr by 167,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 838,310 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dnb Asset As holds 1.53 million shares or 0% of its portfolio. Archford Cap Strategies Ltd Company invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Legal & General Plc reported 14.47M shares stake. Community Trust & Investment Co has invested 2.75% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Trustmark Fincl Bank Tru Department owns 92,331 shares. Moreover, Trust Department Mb Financial Bank N A has 1.08% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 142,191 shares. Fagan Inc holds 43,909 shares or 1.17% of its portfolio. Blue Fincl Capital has invested 0.46% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Kcm Inv Advsr Limited Liability Com has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Azimuth Cap Ltd Llc has invested 0.31% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). The Washington-based Sonata Cap has invested 0.24% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 252,342 shares. Barclays Plc has 0.22% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Jabodon Pt has 30,420 shares for 1.59% of their portfolio. Parkside Commercial Bank owns 3,303 shares.

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc, which manages about $127.73M and $261.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) by 188,795 shares to 71,205 shares, valued at $1.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 108,864 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,136 shares, and cut its stake in L Brands Inc (LTD).