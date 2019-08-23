Citigroup (C) Stock Value Rose While Covington Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Stake; As American Tower C (AMT) Valuation Rose, Earnest Partners Lowered Stake

Earnest Partners Llc decreased its stake in American Tower C (AMT) by 2.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Earnest Partners Llc sold 9,692 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 398,771 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $78.58M, down from 408,463 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Earnest Partners Llc who had been investing in American Tower C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $230.15. About 279,907 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Covington Capital Management decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 22.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covington Capital Management sold 32,584 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 114,363 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.12 million, down from 146,947 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covington Capital Management who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $143.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $63.38. About 3.43M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 17/05/2018 – HK Regulator: Citi Failed to Conduct Adequate Due Diligence on China-Based Real Gold Mining’s Customers; 26/04/2018 – CITIGROUP’S MIKE MURRAY, HEAD OF HUMAN RESOURCES, TO DEPART; 20/03/2018 – First Foundation Launches Corporate Banking Offering; 11/05/2018 – MOVES-Barclays hires Citigroup’s Clements, beefs up US CLO platform; 24/04/2018 – CITIGROUP’S LATHROP TO TAKE LEAVE OF ABSENCE FROM BANK: MEMO; 10/04/2018 – Allscripts at Citi Midwest Healthcare Access Day May 10; 14/03/2018 – Citi Reigns as the Largest Affordable Housing Lender Nationally; 24/04/2018 – Citi chairman says all options on table to find his replacement; 08/05/2018 – Trump’s Ready to Impose Iran Sanctions, Says Citigroup’s Morse (Video); 13/03/2018 – INSIGHT-As copper booms, miners take hunt to Mongolian dunes

Earnest Partners Llc, which manages about $24.92B and $10.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Teledyne Tech (NYSE:TDY) by 9,856 shares to 614,872 shares, valued at $145.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Black Knight by 13,947 shares in the quarter, for a total of 661,574 shares, and has risen its stake in Enterprise Finan (NASDAQ:EFSC).

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.50B for 7.96 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.

