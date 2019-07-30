Citigroup (C) Stock Rose While Strategic Advisors Decreased Its Holding; As Illinois Tool Wks Com Stk (ITW) Stock Price Rose, Holder Zebra Capital Management Lowered by $935,220 Its Holding

Zebra Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc Com Stk (ITW) by 71.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zebra Capital Management Llc sold 6,540 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.95% with the market. The hedge fund held 2,626 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $377,000, down from 9,166 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zebra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Illinois Tool Wks Inc Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $155.74. About 1.65 million shares traded or 25.70% up from the average. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has risen 3.74% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.69% the S&P500. Some Historical ITW News: 26/04/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL 1Q OPER REV. $3.74B, EST. $3.70B; 01/05/2018 – Sophia, the Humanoid Robot, and Dr. David Hanson, Robotics and AI Expert, Confirmed to Deliver ITW 2018 Keynote; 26/04/2018 – ITW Delivers $1.90 Earnings per Share, up 23%; 07/05/2018 – Illinois Tool Presenting at Conference May 23; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Itw’s A2 Senior Unsecured And Prime-1 Short-term Ratings; Outlook Stable; 10/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL SEES 2Q EPS $7.60 TO $7.80, EST. $1.97; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NeoGenomics, Illinois Tool Works, Carriage Services, Gorman-Rupp, Fiesta Restaurant; 26/04/2018 – CORRECT: ILLINOIS TOOL SEES 2Q EPS $1.90 TO $2.00, EST. $1.97; 22/05/2018 – Illinois Tool at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow

Strategic Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 25.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Advisors Llc sold 9,381 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 27,319 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.70M, down from 36,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Advisors Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $162.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $71.76. About 7.87 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 04/04/2018 – GALICIA, CITI, BAPRO, HSBC, ITAU TO SELL BUENOS AIRES 7-YR BOND; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP CFO: CORPORATE ACTIVITY WAS ROBUST AROUND THE WORLD; 06/03/2018 – CITI INVESTMENT BANKING REVENUE MAY BE `DOWN A BIT’ THIS QTR; 26/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC IR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $111 FROM $109; 07/05/2018 – NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE INC NGVC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $10.5 FROM $8.5; 17/05/2018 – Citigroup Fined Millions by Hong Kong Regulator; 24/04/2018 – CITIGROUP’S PACO YBARRA ANNOUNCES CHANGES IN MEMO TO STAFF; 24/04/2018 – UK INFLATION EXPECTATIONS FOR NEXT YEAR UNCHANGED AT 2.4 PCT- CITI/YOUGOV; 05/03/2018 – Democrats ask Kushner cos, White House for loan-related documents; 10/04/2018 – WESCO AIRCRAFT HOLDINGS INC WAIR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $11 FROM $7.30

Zebra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $438.46M and $188.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Edison Intl Com Stk (NYSE:EIX) by 4,956 shares to 11,459 shares, valued at $710,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did You Miss Illinois Tool Works’s (NYSE:ITW) 86% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on April 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “ITW Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividend – GlobeNewswire” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Here’s What 3M Needs to Learn From Illinois Tool Works – The Motley Fool” published on June 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Analysts await Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.06 EPS, up 8.42% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.9 per share. ITW’s profit will be $671.09M for 18.90 P/E if the $2.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.00 actual EPS reported by Illinois Tool Works Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.00% EPS growth.

Strategic Advisors Llc, which manages about $258.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ark Innovation Etf by 14,881 shares to 39,524 shares, valued at $1.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.50B for 9.02 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.

