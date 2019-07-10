Citigroup (C) Stock Rose While Qv Investors Has Raised Holding; Abb LTD (ABB) Shareholder Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Raised Its Stake by $523,800

Qv Investors Inc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 2.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qv Investors Inc bought 13,004 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 620,417 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.60M, up from 607,413 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qv Investors Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $165.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $71.56. About 7.84 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 19/04/2018 – QUARLES: CRAPO’S CUSTODY BANK PROVISION SHOULDN’T AID CITI, JPM; 29/05/2018 – CITI SAYS IT HIRED WORKERS FROM AMAZON, PAYPAL FOR ONLINE BANK; 02/05/2018 – Citigroup Seizes Top Muni Underwriting Slot During Busy April; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup profit rises 13 pct on consumer banking, lower taxes; 07/05/2018 – U.S. Silica Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6; 25/05/2018 – Tabula Rasa Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 7; 22/03/2018 – JUST IN: Citigroup sets restrictions on gun sales by business partners – New York Times; 22/03/2018 – Citi seeks to restrict gun sales by its retail clients; 14/03/2018 – ASCENTIAL PLC ASCL.L : CITIGROUP RAISES FAIR VALUE TO 475P FROM 435P; 15/04/2018 – Citigroup Says Commodities Turbulence to Continue Through 2Q

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Abb Ltd (ABB) by 38.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc bought 29,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.28% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 105,577 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.99 million, up from 76,477 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Abb Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.66% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $18.69. About 3.30 million shares traded or 58.52% up from the average. ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) has declined 21.09% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ABB News: 13/04/2018 – CALPERS – CURRENTLY, BOURQUI IS THE HEAD OF PENSION ASSETS AND LIABILITIES MANAGEMENT AT ABB GROUP; 08/05/2018 – ABB INDIA 1Q REV. 25B RUPEES; 07/03/2018 – NextDecade Selects ABB to Automate and Electrify Second Wave of U.S. LNG; 06/04/2018 – ABB hopes for U.S. concessions on tariffs on Chinese special steel; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Discovery Adds Prada, Exits ABB, Cuts Neinor; 16/05/2018 – BLOCK TRADE- HELLOFRESH: BOOKRUNNER SAYS OFFERING VIA PRIVATE PLACEMENT TO INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS BY WAY OF ABB; 11/04/2018 – Global Industrial Fractional Horsepower Clutches & Brakes Market Report 2017-2021 with Key Players ABB, Altra Industrial Motion, Dynaspede and Nexen Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – BLOCK TRADE – ROYAL BAFOKENG PLATINUM: BOOKRUNNER SAYS FROM LIMITED MARKET SOUNDING EXERCISE HAVE VISIBILITY ON POTENTIAL INVESTOR INTEREST IN EXCESS OF FULL DEAL SIZE OF ABB; 26/03/2018 – CNBC Transcript: Ulrich Spiesshofer, President & CEO, ABB; 29/03/2018 – ABB CEO SAYS : FOR INSTALLATIONS IN THE SOLAR SECTOR, EXPERTS EXPECT ANOTHER OUTSTANDING YEAR

More notable recent ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Is This High-Yield Stock Finally a Buy? – The Motley Fool” on March 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Metlife Inc (MET) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Profitconfidential.com published: “Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF: A Great Way to Play the Massive Growth – Profit Confidential” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Is ABB Stock a Buy for 2019? – The Motley Fool” published on January 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “ABB declares CHF 0.80 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 04, 2019.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc, which manages about $9.04B and $15.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Copart Inc (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 1.55M shares to 9.23M shares, valued at $559.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sea Ltd by 75,855 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 77,800 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity (VSS).

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Safe Bulkers, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend on its 8.00% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares; 8.00% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares – GlobeNewswire” on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Camber Energy Provides Final Agreements Related to its Preferred C Shareholder to the NYSE American in Connection with its Planned Acquisition of Lineal Star Holdings – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Albermarle, Alcoa, Apple, BofA, Beyond Meat, Citigroup, 3M, Nike, Slack, Square, Wells Fargo and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Wall Street Skeptical Of Deutsche Bank’s Restructuring Plan – Benzinga” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Citigroup and Other Hedge Fund Favorites Performed in Q2 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schwartz Inv Counsel holds 0.1% or 30,700 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.28% or 4.99 million shares. Brinker Cap owns 0.26% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 109,665 shares. Chevy Chase Tru Hldg holds 0.89% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 3.07M shares. Fiduciary Communications reported 182,214 shares. Sarasin Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 1.27 million shares. Ing Groep Nv stated it has 123,912 shares. Teewinot Cap Advisers Limited reported 5.56% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Carlton Hofferkamp Jenks Wealth Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 10,070 shares. 1St Source Retail Bank holds 0.11% or 21,175 shares. Oarsman reported 63,883 shares. Burke & Herbert Bancshares & accumulated 0.4% or 7,305 shares. Menora Mivtachim Ltd has invested 0.02% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Perigon Wealth Lc has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Cornercap Invest Counsel has 0.78% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 90,885 shares.