Citigroup (C) Stock Rose While Provise Management Group Boosted Holding; Computer Programs & Sys (CPSI) Holder Quantum Capital Management Has Decreased Its Stake as Stock Value Declined

Provise Management Group Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 12.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provise Management Group Llc bought 13,078 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 114,846 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.15M, up from 101,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provise Management Group Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $163.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $72.16. About 10.33M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 21/05/2018 – EMEA Loans Drop 33% in 2018, Citi Leads; 22/03/2018 – CITIGROUP – ANNOUNCES A NEW U.S. COMMERCIAL FIREARMS POLICY; 05/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES DFS.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE $78; 03/05/2018 – Marc Merlino, Citi’s global head for its global subsidiaries group, said there are opportunities for not just banks, but institutional and corporate investors; 08/03/2018 – MOVES- Neon, Citi Private; 20/04/2018 – Yorktown selling Egypt oil business Merlon; 26/03/2018 – By 2033, Emerging Technologies Could Combine to Create New Investment Vehicles that Gradually Replace Equities, Bonds: Citi Survey; 22/05/2018 – Citigroup Announces Bond Offers; 26/03/2018 – CITIGROUP C.N NAMES MARK SLAUGHTER AS VICE-CHAIRMAN FOR GLOBAL CORPORATE AND INVESTMENT BANKING BUSINESS – MEMO; 21/05/2018 – YY Announces the Appointment of the Successor Depositary Bank for its Sponsored ADR Program

Quantum Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Computer Programs & Sys Inc (CPSI) by 73.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management Llc sold 254,914 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 90,015 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.67 million, down from 344,929 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Computer Programs & Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $381.85M market cap company. The stock increased 3.54% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $26.6. About 110,828 shares traded. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) has declined 13.97% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CPSI News: 03/05/2018 – COMPUTER PROGRAMS 1Q EPS 29C; 22/03/2018 – Computer Programs Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 23/04/2018 – DJ Computer Programs and Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPSI); 24/05/2018 – CPSI and Alliance Health Partners Announce Partnership; 19/04/2018 – Computer Programs Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Computer Programs & Sys 1Q Rev $70.9M; 30/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Crown Castle International, Avnet, Computer Programs and, Model N, Century; 03/05/2018 – COMPUTER PROGRAMS 1Q ADJ EPS 59C; 07/03/2018 – Norges Bank Exits Position in Computer Programs; 15/05/2018 – Product Vision Takes Center Stage at the CPSI 2018 National Client Conference

Provise Management Group Llc, which manages about $1.14B and $712.46M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 3,780 shares to 16,279 shares, valued at $2.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 5,557 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 105,120 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $791,051 activity. Whitaker Michael sold $442,708 worth of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rockland Tru, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 3,534 shares. Cumberland has 0.41% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). New York-based Spears Abacus Ltd Liability Com has invested 3.31% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Gemmer Asset Ltd Company invested in 0.03% or 1,625 shares. Boston Advsr Ltd Liability Corp invested in 18,354 shares. 8.82M were reported by Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag. 1,524 are owned by Ironwood Finance Limited Liability Com. Tiemann Investment Advsrs Ltd has 0.24% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 5,005 shares. Regent Inv Management Limited Liability stated it has 0.97% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Keybank National Association Oh invested in 17,430 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & has invested 0.05% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Augustine Asset Mgmt has 3.69% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 89,413 shares. Truepoint Incorporated has invested 0.12% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Nomura Holdings reported 0.57% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Bartlett And Co Llc holds 244 shares.

Analysts await Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.32 EPS, up 77.78% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.18 per share. CPSI’s profit will be $4.59 million for 20.78 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual EPS reported by Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% EPS growth.

