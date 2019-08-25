Citigroup (C) Stock Rose While C M Bidwell & Associates LTD Has Cut Stake by $354,715; Shareholder Pictet Bank & Trust LTD Has Boosted Starbucks (SBUX) Holding

Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd increased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 140.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd bought 4,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 7,542 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $561,000, up from 3,142 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $94.7. About 8.08 million shares traded or 4.73% up from the average. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 07/05/2018 – STARBUCKS – AGEEMENT PROVIDES FOR NESTLÉ TO PAY TO STARBUCKS A FEE OF $250 MLN UPON TERMINATION OF DEAL UNDER CERTAIN CIRCUMSTANCES; 07/05/2018 – Nestle Bets $7 Billion on Starbucks to Revive Its Coffee Sales; 09/05/2018 – CityNews Toronto: #EXCLUSIVE: CityNews has learned Toronto police have launched an investigation after a hidden camera was; 17/04/2018 – Nancy Miller: Breaking: Starbucks to Shut Stores Nationwide for Racial-Bias Training After Arrests; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks Sees FY18 EPS $3.32-EPS $3.36; 06/03/2018 – Global campaign challenges Starbucks to keep its promise to curb plastic pollution, create 100% recyclable cup; 18/04/2018 – For CEOs in crisis, Starbucks offers an ‘instructive playbook’; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS CORP – DURING QUARTER, COMPANY ALSO CLOSED 298 TEAVANA STORES; 26/04/2018 – SBUX SEES FY18 COMP SALES AT LOW END OF 3%-5%; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks to close all stores on May 29 for racial-bias education day

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 92.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd sold 5,815 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 470 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29,000, down from 6,285 at the end of the previous reported quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $139.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.07% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $61.95. About 18.00 million shares traded or 31.28% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 26/03/2018 – Citi: Launching Comprehensive, New Mobile Capabilities on the Citi Mobile App for iPhone; 26/03/2018 – Citigroup names new APAC head of corporate, investment banking – memo; 20/03/2018 – CHINESE END-USER STEEL DEMAND TO RISE 1.5% IN 2018, SAYS CITI; 06/03/2018 – CORRECTED-World Economic Forum leads creation of fintech cyber security consortium; 31/05/2018 – Pool Corporation to Participate in Citi’s 2018 Small & Mid Cap Conference; 21/05/2018 – Goldman and Citi united at either end of leadership conundrum; 26/03/2018 – Citibank Announces National Digital Banking To Serve Clients Across the U.S; 11/05/2018 – Citi Named Derivatives Clearing Bank of the Year by GlobalCapital; 07/05/2018 – LIFEPOINT HEALTH INC LPNT.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $54; 26/04/2018 – S&PGR Rts Citigroup Subsidiary CGMD Prelim ‘A+/A-1’; Otlk Stbl

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd, which manages about $447.15 million and $100.30M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Textron Inc (NYSE:TXT) by 7,960 shares to 7,990 shares, valued at $405,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Lrg Cap Etf (VV) by 4,090 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.50B for 7.78 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 184,784 are held by Mai Mgmt. First Republic Management holds 539,406 shares. Hennessy Advisors stated it has 0.09% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 57,590 were reported by Bokf Na. Blue holds 0.46% or 14,074 shares in its portfolio. Elm Ridge Management Llc reported 3.19% stake. Teewinot Capital Advisers Limited Liability Com owns 266,992 shares or 5.56% of their US portfolio. Truepoint Inc invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Cornercap Invest Counsel holds 90,885 shares or 0.78% of its portfolio. Asset Mgmt One has 1.21 million shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Lingohr And Partner Asset Management Gmbh owns 15,180 shares or 0.97% of their US portfolio. Factory Mutual Insurance owns 1.32M shares. Crystal Rock Capital Mngmt accumulated 7.15% or 155,400 shares. Sequoia Fin Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 9,351 shares. Vantage Invest Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation has 4,866 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hartford Invest Mgmt holds 0.39% or 182,979 shares. Triangle Secs Wealth stated it has 0.22% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Linscomb Williams invested 0.05% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Northwest Counselors Lc has 31,635 shares. First Midwest Financial Bank Trust Division owns 14,459 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh holds 0.22% or 489,185 shares. Cibc World Incorporated invested in 0.26% or 771,987 shares. Bank & Trust Of America De reported 17.16M shares. Coldstream Mngmt holds 1.41% or 216,919 shares in its portfolio. United Asset Strategies owns 43,583 shares. American Retail Bank stated it has 0.21% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Cadence Capital Management Lc invested in 0.03% or 4,795 shares. Stratos Wealth Ltd holds 0.18% or 53,968 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer And invested in 0.41% or 207,317 shares. Check Cap Management Inc Ca stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd, which manages about $228.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 253 shares to 3,493 shares, valued at $6.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 10,419 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,200 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM).