Citigroup (C) Stock Rose While Allstate Lifted Stake; As Sei Investments Co (SEIC) Market Value Rose, Sheets Smith Wealth Management Has Increased by $1.11 Million Its Stake

Allstate Corp increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 68.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allstate Corp bought 61,844 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 152,167 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.47M, up from 90,323 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allstate Corp who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $139.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $63.42. About 11.74 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 11/04/2018 – Capital Area Asset Builders, the District of Columbia, and Citi Community Development Announce Final Push for Eligible Working DC Residents to Claim EITC This Tax Season; 15/05/2018 – Anadarko at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Valero Energy Presenting at Citigroup Conference Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – HSBC to pay $100 mln to end Libor rigging lawsuit in U.S; 02/04/2018 – Emerging Market Bond Sales Rise 6.1% in 2018, Citi Leads; 14/05/2018 – Carrizo Oil Presenting at Citigroup Conference Tomorrow; 30/03/2018 – New York Post: Citi Field’s new brewery is a beer geek’s paradise; 15/05/2018 – Paloma Adds 51job, Exits C.H. Robinson, Cuts Citigroup: 13F; 13/03/2018 – Sen Gary Peters: Peters, Colleagues Press Citigroup and Apollo on Loans to Kushner Business; 03/05/2018 – China’s globe-spanning infrastructure plan may have risks, but Citi sees big opportunities

Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in Sei Investments Co (SEIC) by 36.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought 21,351 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.93% . The institutional investor held 80,251 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.19M, up from 58,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management who had been investing in Sei Investments Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $56.57. About 312,069 shares traded. SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) has declined 1.29% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.29% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has 0.61% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 11.36 million shares. Endurance Wealth Management has invested 0.1% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Pub Sector Pension Investment Board holds 0.59% or 1.04M shares in its portfolio. Marathon Trading Inv Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.27% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Diversified Trust invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Kcm Inv Advsr Limited Liability Corporation has 8,089 shares. Moreover, Raab Moskowitz Asset Mgmt Llc has 0.1% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Shelton Capital Mgmt holds 0.17% or 2,719 shares in its portfolio. Manchester Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 11,785 shares. Alyeska Investment LP invested 0.01% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). First Bancshares Of Mount Dora Inv Svcs accumulated 59,236 shares. Fosun Ltd invested in 0.05% or 12,000 shares. Convergence Invest Prtnrs Ltd Liability holds 1.12% or 82,501 shares. Mathes Co reported 57,163 shares. Intrust Financial Bank Na holds 0.5% or 31,819 shares.

Allstate Corp, which manages about $3.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 124,244 shares to 610,430 shares, valued at $172.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWB) by 494,378 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 897,288 shares, and cut its stake in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU).

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Citigroup: Get Out While You Can – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: Wells Fargo vs. Citigroup – The Motley Fool” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Citigroup (NYSE:C) Share Price Is Up 36% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Citigroup On The Edge Of Forever – Seeking Alpha” published on August 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Fed weighs new tool for a downturn – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Sheets Smith Wealth Management, which manages about $700.54M and $461.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dominos Pizza Inc (NYSE:DPZ) by 1,889 shares to 1,394 shares, valued at $360,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 2,417 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,033 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

More notable recent SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About SEI Investments Company (SEIC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Ameriprise Benefits From Restructuring Efforts Amid Outflows – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “SEI Investments (SEIC) Lags on Q1 Earnings as Costs Increase – Nasdaq” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “SEI Investments (SEIC) Beats Q2 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Stifel to Acquire Certain Assets of George K. Baum & Company – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 13, 2019.