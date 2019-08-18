Citigroup (C) Stock Price Rose While Washington Capital Management Trimmed Position; As Tesla Motors (TSLA) Stock Rose, Tanaka Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake by $661,230

Washington Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 25.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Capital Management Inc sold 8,465 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 25,055 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.56M, down from 33,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $143.41B market cap company. The stock increased 3.52% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $63.48. About 16.38 million shares traded or 20.28% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 24/04/2018 – CITI CONCLUDES ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING IN CHICAGO; 10/04/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LTD AXS.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $55; 16/04/2018 – Citigroup’s Wieting Expects 20% Plus U.S. EPS Growth in 1Q (Video); 22/03/2018 – MEDIA-Citigroup sets restrictions on gun sales by business partners- NYT; 16/04/2018 – Emerging Market Bond Sales Up 4.5% in 2018, Citi Leads; 20/03/2018 – PETRA DIAMONDS LTD PDL.L : CITIGROUP RAISES TO BUY; 27/04/2018 – TRADER FILES PROPOSED ANTITRUST CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT AGAINST CBOE EXCHANGE, SEVERAL MARKET MAKERS OVER ALLEGED VIX MANIPULATION–COURT FILING; 05/03/2018 – U.S. DEMOCRATIC LAWMAKERS ASK KUSHNER COS, WHITE HOUSE FOR DOCUMENTS FOLLOWING REPORTED LOANS FROM CITIBANK, APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT -STATEMENT; 14/03/2018 – CITIGROUP IS SAID TO HIRE UBS CREDIT TRADER MERRAN FOR ETFS; 24/04/2018 – CITIGROUP WILL CONSIDER HAVING CORBAT TAKE ON CHAIRMAN ROLE

Tanaka Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Tesla Motors Inc. (TSLA) by 53.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tanaka Capital Management Inc sold 2,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The institutional investor held 2,051 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $574,000, down from 4,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tanaka Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Tesla Motors Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.99% or $4.3 during the last trading session, reaching $219.94. About 5.21 million shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 12/04/2018 – RPT-FOCUS-Ford to ramp up Lincoln rollout in China in bid to catch rivals; 26/04/2018 – San Jose Bus Jrn: Softbank may make big bet in $2B-$3B IPO of Tesla competitor Nio; 05/04/2018 – A fire at the Tesla Fremont factory temporarily suspended vehicle production on Tuesday morning, the company told CNBC; 15/05/2018 – Tesla is reportedly losing two energy leaders amid Musk’s reorganization; 30/05/2018 – Musk Says Challenging India Regulations Preventing Tesla’s Entry; 21/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: AP Source: Tesla stockholders approve Elon Musk compensation; 14/03/2018 – Volkswagen Steps Up Pressure on Tesla With Battery Buy (Video); 19/05/2018 – Tesla is facing new pressure from shareholder advisers to do something about Steve Jurvetson. Via @teddyschleifer:; 11/04/2018 – Exclusive: Tesla targets November 2019 for start of Model Y production; 02/05/2018 – A Tesla spokesman rejected the claims

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 EPS, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.50B for 7.97 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Banking has invested 0.46% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Eidelman Virant Capital reported 0.88% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Nwq Management Ltd Liability Company reported 1.61M shares. 1.23 million are owned by Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Liability. Tiverton Asset Ltd Liability Com has 0.28% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Citizens And Northern holds 1.04% or 29,870 shares in its portfolio. Bradley Foster Sargent Ct, Connecticut-based fund reported 56,930 shares. Amer Rech & Communication owns 40 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Janney Mngmt Ltd Co holds 173,128 shares or 0.56% of its portfolio. Davis accumulated 1.39% or 38,085 shares. Intersect Cap Lc invested in 7,454 shares. 114,846 are owned by Provise Gru Ltd Company. 512,519 were accumulated by Schneider Cap Mngmt Corporation. Tudor Corp Et Al has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Culbertson A N And invested 0.45% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.53, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 96 investors sold TSLA shares while 158 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 86.83 million shares or 10.41% less from 96.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp accumulated 1,700 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Incorporated accumulated 37,640 shares. Kistler accumulated 0% or 38 shares. Moreover, Bp Public Limited Company has 0.16% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Pnc Fincl Serv Grp holds 13,611 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 1.05M were reported by Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag. Alpha Windward reported 72 shares stake. Tb Alternative Assets Ltd, Cayman Islands-based fund reported 15,600 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.08% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Fil Limited has invested 0.1% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Sns Financial Gru Llc reported 759 shares stake. Buckingham Asset Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 3,093 shares. Hanson Mcclain accumulated 989 shares. Daiwa Sb Invs has invested 1.62% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0.08% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Tanaka Capital Management Inc, which manages about $37.10M and $33.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 469 shares to 604 shares, valued at $1.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $25.31 million activity. The insider Wilson-Thompson Kathleen bought $79,816. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $232,720 was bought by DENHOLM ROBYN M.

Analysts await Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $-0.01 EPS, down 100.57% or $1.76 from last year’s $1.75 per share. After $-2.31 actual EPS reported by Tesla, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -99.57% EPS growth.