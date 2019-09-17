Citigroup (C) Stock Price Rose While Swift Run Capital Management Has Lifted Holding by $1.67 Million; Regentatlantic Capital Decreased Stake in Allstate (ALL) by $1.45 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Swift Run Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 41.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swift Run Capital Management Llc bought 23,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 81,070 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.68 million, up from 57,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swift Run Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $156.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $69.48. About 8.92M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 15/03/2018 – Citigroup had told CNBC that a “malicious actor” attempted to gain access to several Citi credit card accounts tied to the Department of Defense; 07/05/2018 – Citigroup Could ‘Easily’ Return $50B to Shareholders in Next Two Years — Letter; 20/03/2018 – BBAM and Nomura Babcock & Brown Participate in a $870 Million Combined EETC JOLCO Transaction with British Airways; 26/04/2018 – CITI NAMES RON RUFFINI GLOBAL HEAD COMMODITIES CORPORATE SALES; 15/05/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFFS 2.80 PCT IN APRIL VS 2.78 PCT IN MARCH – SEC FILING; 23/03/2018 – Texas’s Merlon Is Said to Seek Partner for Egyptian Oilfield; 13/03/2018 – Citi Private Bank Bolsters North American Wealth Planning Team; 25/05/2018 – Citigroup at Morgan Stanley Financials Conference Jun 13; 29/03/2018 – AMC is working with Citi on potential $2 bln float of Odeon cinemas; 21/05/2018 – EMEA IPOs Up 52% in 2018, Citi Leads, Siemens AG Biggest

Regentatlantic Capital Llc decreased its stake in Allstate Corp (ALL) by 12.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regentatlantic Capital Llc sold 14,348 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.59% . The institutional investor held 98,249 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.99 million, down from 112,597 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regentatlantic Capital Llc who had been investing in Allstate Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $107.94. About 1.50M shares traded or 0.42% up from the average. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 13.54% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 06/03/2018 Allstate Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By MKM for Mar. 13-14; 19/04/2018 – ALLSTATE ESTIMATES MARCH CATASTROPHE LOSS AT $175M AFTER-TAX; 01/05/2018 – Allstate Says It Is ‘Executing Profitable Growth Plan’; 19/04/2018 – Allstate: Estimates First-Quarter Catastrophe Losses $361 Million Pretax, $285 Million After-Tax; 02/05/2018 – Allstate Earns a Spot on the 2018 Top 50 Companies List from DiversityInc; 13/03/2018 – Allstate at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By MKM Today; 09/04/2018 – The Wrap: Allstate Quietly Drops Laura Ingraham in Internal Memo to Employees; 01/05/2018 – ALLSTATE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.63, EST. $2.60; 20/04/2018 – DJ Allstate Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALL); 23/05/2018 – Allstate Elevates Customer Service Through Artificial Intelligence

Analysts await The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) to report earnings on October, 29 after the close. They expect $2.25 earnings per share, up 16.58% or $0.32 from last year’s $1.93 per share. ALL’s profit will be $740.68M for 11.99 P/E if the $2.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by The Allstate Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.21% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 36 investors sold ALL shares while 275 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 242.10 million shares or 2.05% less from 247.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pittenger Anderson Incorporated owns 30,700 shares. Gradient Investments Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Covington owns 293 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.38% or 221,447 shares in its portfolio. Davenport Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.53% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Adage Ptnrs Group Ltd Liability holds 288,813 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Company reported 57,439 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Vident Invest Advisory Lc has 6,447 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Commerce Can accumulated 482,072 shares. Cutler Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 5,000 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Chevy Chase Holding holds 0.12% or 280,181 shares in its portfolio. Srb invested in 4,981 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership reported 0.1% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). 18,929 are owned by Mackenzie Fincl. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams Inc stated it has 0.39% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL).

Regentatlantic Capital Llc, which manages about $2.94 billion and $1.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Leidos Hldgs Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 9,512 shares to 146,172 shares, valued at $11.67M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2,374 shares in the quarter, for a total of 258,014 shares, and has risen its stake in Xerox Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Clarivest Asset Ltd Liability Co owns 0.01% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 8,682 shares. Icon Advisers Inc stated it has 0.29% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Poplar Forest Capital Limited Liability owns 624,224 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 1.77M shares or 0.61% of all its holdings. California-based Schnieders Cap Management Ltd has invested 0.43% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Parametric Associates Lc reported 8.33 million shares. New York-based Trustco Bankshares N Y has invested 0.4% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Gamble Jones Investment Counsel accumulated 4,000 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Kcm Invest Advisors Limited Company has 0.04% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 8,489 shares. Rafferty Asset holds 0.51% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 410,711 shares. Guardian Inv Mgmt has 29,450 shares for 1.79% of their portfolio. Polar Cap Llp has invested 0.81% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Tiedemann Advisors Limited Liability reported 12,195 shares stake. Td Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 1 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Shine Inv Advisory has 1,564 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio.