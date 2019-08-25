Citigroup (C) Stock Price Rose While Sentinel Trust Company Lba Has Trimmed Position; Spitfire Capital Has Lowered Lear (LEA) Holding by $931,500

Spitfire Capital Llc decreased its stake in Lear Corp (LEA) by 17.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spitfire Capital Llc sold 6,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.06% . The hedge fund held 32,127 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.36M, down from 39,027 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spitfire Capital Llc who had been investing in Lear Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.67% or $4.06 during the last trading session, reaching $106.5. About 434,671 shares traded. Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has declined 28.60% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.60% the S&P500. Some Historical LEA News: 24/05/2018 – U.S. auto import probe fans tariff fears, riles Asia, Europe; 06/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL AUTOMOTIVE – AS PART OF RECAPITALIZATION, IAC TO ISSUE $215 MLN SENIOR SECURED NOTES DUE APRIL 2023 TO FUNDS MANAGED BY GAMUT CAPITAL; 04/04/2018 – WJRT-TV: Lear Corp. employees volunteer time at Catholic Charities of Flint; 21/03/2018 – Lear Corporation Expands Seating Structures Plant in Valença, Portugal; 06/04/2018 – IAC GROUP RECEIVES STRATEGIC INVESTMENT FROM GAMUT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT; 21/03/2018 – LEAR EXPANDS SEATING STRUCTURES PLANT IN VALENÇA, PORTUGAL; 26/04/2018 – Lear Sees FY Sales $21.8B-$22B; 17/05/2018 – Lear Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 06/04/2018 – CAFC: NHK SEATING OF AMERICA, INC. v. LEAR CORPORATION [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1888 – 2018-04-06; 24/05/2018 – Trump threat of auto tariffs opposed by auto industry, Republicans

Sentinel Trust Company Lba decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 88.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sentinel Trust Company Lba sold 36,841 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 4,790 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $298,000, down from 41,631 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sentinel Trust Company Lba who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $139.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.07% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $61.95. About 18.00M shares traded or 31.28% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Banking Rev $4.82B; 22/03/2018 – CITIGROUP ANNOUNCES NEW POLICY IN MEMO TO STAFF; 03/04/2018 – BENI STABILI SPA SOCIETA Dl INVESTIMENTO IMMOBILIARE QUOTATA BNSI.Ml : CITIGROUP RAISES RATING TO BUY; 07/05/2018 – Citigroup Could ‘Easily’ Return $50B to Shareholders in Next Two Years — Letter; 24/04/2018 – U.K. YouGov Citi April Inflation Expectations (Table); 02/05/2018 – Concho at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference May 15; 15/03/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFFS 2.57 PCT IN FEBRUARY VS 2.17 PCT IN JANUARY – SEC FILING; 26/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC ABBV.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $96 FROM $93; 22/03/2018 – Citi restricts corporate clients’ gun sales; 11/05/2018 – Jagged Peak at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference May 15

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.72, from 0.58 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold LEA shares while 127 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 53.20 million shares or 8.89% less from 58.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Fincl Service Group Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Gulf International State Bank (Uk) has 14,830 shares. Cwm Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 52 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Earnest Prtn Limited Com owns 39 shares. Intll Gp owns 10,638 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Pinnacle Partners holds 0% of its portfolio in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) for 19 shares. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada holds 132,000 shares. Jane Street Gru Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability stated it has 10,356 shares. Spitfire Cap Ltd has 32,127 shares. Capital Fund Mgmt Sa invested in 0.06% or 56,580 shares. Daiwa Sb Invs Ltd holds 0.03% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) or 1,160 shares. Lipe And Dalton owns 3,475 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Ltd Liability Com holds 0.03% or 341,376 shares in its portfolio. Seizert Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 57,871 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings.

Spitfire Capital Llc, which manages about $260.00M and $95.69M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Valmont Inds Inc (NYSE:VMI) by 2,400 shares to 34,929 shares, valued at $4.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.94 EPS, down 3.67% or $0.15 from last year’s $4.09 per share. LEA’s profit will be $240.54 million for 6.76 P/E if the $3.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.78 actual EPS reported by Lear Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.23% EPS growth.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.50B for 7.78 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.