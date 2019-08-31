Citigroup (C) Stock Price Rose While Rnc Capital Management Raised Holding by $9.31 Million; As Baidu (BIDU) Share Price Declined, Investure Has Boosted Its Holding

Investure Llc increased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 30.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investure Llc bought 15,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 66,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.01M, up from 51,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investure Llc who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $104.47. About 2.44 million shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 21/05/2018 – BAIDU TO OWN ABOUT 34% OF GLOBAL DU SHRS AFTER DIVESTMENT; 22/03/2018 – Baidu Announces Pricing of US$1.5 B Notes Offering; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU 1Q REV. $3.33B, EST. $3.20B; 18/03/2018 – Chinese search giant Baidu’s video streaming unit iQiyi launches $2.4 billion US IPO; 27/04/2018 – ADRs End Mostly Higher; Baidu Trades Actively; 16/03/2018 – Baidu Announces Strategic Partnership With Skyworth for Smart Homes; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU INC – COMPANY IS PLANNING TO DISPOSE OF A MAJORITY EQUITY STAKE IN BAIDU’S FINANCIAL SERVICE BUSINESS; 26/04/2018 – Baidu Planning to Dispose of Majority Equity Stake in Fincl Service Business; 20/03/2018 – Computershare’s new “tailor made” Asian share plan platform helps Baidu increase usage four-fold; 18/05/2018 – BAIDU INC – HAIFENG WANG HAS BEEN PROMOTED TO SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT AND GENERAL MANAGER OF BAIDU’S Al GROUP

Rnc Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 38.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rnc Capital Management Llc bought 150,198 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 535,776 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.34M, up from 385,578 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rnc Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $141.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $64.35. About 11.21M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 30/03/2018 – Citigroup to Buy Thai Personal Loans, Credit Cards From Tisco; 06/03/2018 – CITI INVESTMENT BANKING REVENUE MAY BE `DOWN A BIT’ THIS QTR; 27/03/2018 – CITI’S CATHERINE MANN COMMENT ON BLOOMBERG TV; 14/05/2018 – Delek US Holdings to Participate in the Citi 2018 Global Energy & Utilities Conference; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP 1Q FIXED INCOME MARKETS REV. $3.42B, EST. $3.70B; 22/03/2018 – Citigroup Hires Bankers in Push to Boost Infrastructure Business; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Institutional Clients Group Rev $9.85B; 31/05/2018 – Pool Corporation to Participate in Citi’s 2018 Small & Mid Cap Conference; 04/04/2018 – Citigroup at Capital Link Singapore Maritime Forum Apr 24; 26/04/2018 – CITI ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENTS IN INTERNAL MEMO

Investure Llc, which manages about $11.73 billion and $522.32 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (XES) by 61,700 shares to 1.88 million shares, valued at $21.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 29,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 259,290 shares, and cut its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP).

Rnc Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.08B and $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dfa Us Large Cap Value Fund (DFLVX) by 23,645 shares to 166,594 shares, valued at $5.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson& Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5,503 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 229,817 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Etf (EFA).