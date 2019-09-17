Citigroup (C) Stock Price Rose While National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives Has Decreased by $560,000 Its Holding; First National Trust Co Stake In Cme Group (CME) Was Has Boosted

First National Trust Co increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 7.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Trust Co bought 2,427 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 33,342 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.47 million, up from 30,915 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Trust Co who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.44B market cap company. The stock increased 3.12% or $6.45 during the last trading session, reaching $213.45. About 1.01 million shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 11/04/2018 – METALS-Aluminium extends rally after LME, CME suspend Rusal metal; 23/05/2018 – CME GROUP INC – CME BEGAN OFFERING CLEARING ON COP, CLP AND CHINESE YUAN ON MAY 21; 29/03/2018 – CME’S TERRY DUFFY SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TELEVISION; 30/05/2018 – CME GROUP – REACHED ALL-TIME DAILY VOLUME RECORD OF 51.9 MLN CONTRACTS TRADED ON MAY 29; 29/03/2018 – CME GROUP INC – IN ADDITION TO EXPECTED COST SYNERGIES, THERE ARE ANTICIPATED TO BE COMPELLING REVENUE GROWTH; 10/04/2018 – CME’S COMEX PLACES IMMEDIATE CURB ON DELIVERY OF RUSAL ALUMINUM; 27/04/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for April 26; 23/04/2018 – Chances of four interest rate hikes this year moved to nearly 50 percent on the CME’s FedWatch tracking tool; 16/03/2018 – Britain’s Nex Group surged to the top of the European benchmark after the company said it had received an approach from one of the world’s largest exchange groups, CME Group; 13/04/2018 – REG-BARCLAYS PLC Form 8 (DD) – CME

National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 18.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives sold 8,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 34,165 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.39 million, down from 42,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $156.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $69.16. About 4.87M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 06/03/2018 – CITI HAS A SHOT AT $1 BILLION IN EQUITIES REV IN 1Q: GERSPACH; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-SoFi said to plan credit card with help from former Citi executive – Bloomberg; 08/05/2018 – Citigroup’s Eric Itambo Appointed As CoBank Chief Banking Officer; 23/05/2018 – MDC Partners at Citi SMID Conference – One-on-One Jun 7; 24/04/2018 – CITIGROUP SAYS EXECUTIVE PAY ENDORSED BY 94.5 PCT OF VOTES CAST; 07/05/2018 – Citi Private Bank Hails Fernando Alonso’s Superb World Endurance Championship Debut Race Win; 08/05/2018 – ValueAct move puts Citi in the spotlight; 06/03/2018 – CITIGROUP CFO SAYS ADDING DIGITAL SERVICES LAYS GROUNDWORK FOR NATIONAL CONSUMER BANKING; 05/04/2018 – Orocobre Target Price Cut 5% to A$7.60/Share by Citi; 22/05/2018 – MXN SEEN AT 18.90 VS USD AT END OF 2018: CITI SURVEY

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold CME shares while 266 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 230 raised stakes. 284.49 million shares or 0.55% more from 282.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Missouri-based Comm Bank & Trust has invested 1.03% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). 104,070 were reported by British Columbia Inv Corporation. Retail Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Yhb Invest Advisors Inc holds 29,818 shares. Vigilant Mgmt Ltd Company holds 300 shares. Connecticut-based Hartford Investment Mngmt has invested 0.21% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Dean Investment Associates Limited Co reported 0.04% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Advsr Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 0.09% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 7,825 shares. Banque Pictet Cie accumulated 2,975 shares. Moreover, Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP has 0.07% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 902,802 shares. Pictet North America has invested 0.08% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). 128,185 were accumulated by Capital Wealth Planning Ltd Limited Liability Company. 679,245 were reported by Rhumbline Advisers. Roberts Glore & Il reported 5,653 shares stake. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Liability Company invested 0% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).

First National Trust Co, which manages about $1.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 1Vanguard Index Fds (VB) by 2,060 shares to 8,039 shares, valued at $1.26M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Western Un Co (NYSE:WU) by 76,062 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,763 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VYM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cooperman Leon G stated it has 3.18% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 3,705 are held by Dubuque Bancorporation Trust Company. Deltec Asset Ltd Liability Com holds 0.19% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 12,100 shares. Citizens Northern Corp has invested 1.09% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Moreover, Cibc Markets has 0.15% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 493,601 shares. Atria Investments Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.01% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Hourglass Cap Limited Liability Co has invested 3% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Korea, Korea-based fund reported 1.94M shares. Buckingham Inc stated it has 123,960 shares. Condor Capital reported 0.36% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Norinchukin Fincl Bank The holds 159,420 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Godshalk Welsh Inc holds 0.42% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 6,475 shares. Whalerock Point Prns Ltd Co holds 4,017 shares. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas reported 739,363 shares. Seizert Capital Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 EPS, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.47 billion for 8.73 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives, which manages about $7.98 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 15,000 shares to 132,125 shares, valued at $3.83M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

