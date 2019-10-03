Citigroup (C) Stock Price Rose While Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Lowered Position by $582,200; Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Holder Hanson Mcclain Has Upped Stake by $571,332 as Share Price Rose

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 6.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System sold 8,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 116,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.33M, down from 124,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $150.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $66.73. About 10.81M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 06/03/2018 – GERSPACH: CITI NOW SEES 13% ROTCE IN 2020 FROM TAX REFORM; 20/03/2018 – Libor-OIS Blowout Has Citigroup Eyeing More Negative Effects; 10/05/2018 – CVR REFINING LP CVRR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TO BUY; 08/03/2018 – GHANA PARLIAMENT FINANCE CHAIRMAN ASSIBEY COMMENTS ON CITI FM; 08/05/2018 – CITIGROUP IS NO LONGER `TOO-BIG-TO-ENGAGE,’ WELLS FARGO SAYS; 05/04/2018 – CITIGROUP HIRES THOMAS STEFFEN TO BOOST ZURICH PRIVATE BANKING; 15/03/2018 – SAUDI ARABIA PICKS CITI, GOLDMAN SACHS, HSBC, MORGAN STANLEY FOR NEW BOND ISSUE; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Institutional Clients Group Rev $9.85B; 04/04/2018 – ALTURA MINING APPOINTS CITI AS CORPORATE ADVISER; 06/03/2018 – CITIGROUP CFO JOHN GERSPACH SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE

Hanson Mcclain Inc increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 112.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanson Mcclain Inc bought 12,156 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 22,988 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.09M, up from 10,832 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanson Mcclain Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $213.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $48.5. About 18.01 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 08/05/2018 – Brink’s at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – RPM International Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – “Wells Fargo’s substantial underperformance has created a buying opportunity,” Saul Martinez says in a note to clients; 27/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS SAYS UNDER AGREEMENT WELLS FARGO BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION APPOINTED ADMINISTRATIVE AGENT UNDER 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT-SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – Wells Fargo: Amanda Norton Named Wells Fargo Chief Risk Office; 30/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO CFO SAYS IT WILL BE HARD TO MEANINGFULLY GROW NET INTEREST INCOME THIS YEAR BECAUSE OF RUN-OFF PORTFOLIOS, ASSET CAP; 05/05/2018 – On Wells Fargo — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 23/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO:FINE REDUCED EPS BY 16C TO 96C; 07/05/2018 – Silgan at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 – Bitcoin’s sharp decline is not indicative of the market, says Wells Fargo Securities

Hanson Mcclain Inc, which manages about $1.61 billion and $2.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 14,704 shares to 660,064 shares, valued at $99.07 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 29,513 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 473,261 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 72 investors sold WFC shares while 642 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 3.38 billion shares or 2.62% more from 3.29 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advisory Serv Networks Lc holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 44,741 shares. 94,725 were accumulated by Pecaut & Co. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc invested 0.73% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). White Pine Cap Ltd Company reported 15,667 shares. Alta Cap Limited Liability Corp accumulated 859,482 shares or 2.27% of the stock. Wealth Architects Limited Liability reported 0.13% stake. Hedeker Wealth Ltd Liability holds 22,200 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Company stated it has 1.51% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). First City Cap Mgmt holds 0.56% or 14,010 shares in its portfolio. Gould Asset Management Lc Ca holds 10,520 shares. The Japan-based Hikari Tsushin has invested 8.28% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). 680,577 are held by Cibc Ww Mkts Inc. Jpmorgan Chase And Communication owns 39.27 million shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp (Ca) holds 1,406 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Augustine Asset Inc holds 0.49% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 15,116 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Finemark Savings Bank And Tru has 0.6% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Gladius Management Ltd Partnership reported 8,079 shares. State Common Retirement Fund owns 0.71% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 8.14 million shares. Estabrook Capital Mgmt invested 0% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Wellington Mgmt Gp Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 7.41 million shares. Lenox Wealth Mgmt Incorporated has 377 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Gamco Et Al accumulated 122,207 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Ing Groep Nv reported 327,378 shares. Bridgeway Capital Mngmt holds 1.04% or 1.16 million shares in its portfolio. Parsons Cap Management Ri owns 50,461 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Gabelli Funds Ltd Company invested in 0.12% or 262,785 shares. The Michigan-based Exchange has invested 0.23% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Sageworth reported 692 shares. Aviva Public Limited Com reported 855,905 shares stake. Middleton And Ma reported 78,771 shares.

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System, which manages about $1.99B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 13,600 shares to 28,700 shares, valued at $888,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkley W R Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 11,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT).

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 EPS, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.47B for 8.43 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.