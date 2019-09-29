Citigroup (C) Stock Price Rose While Camelot Portfolios Lifted Its Holding; Rgm Capital Increases Position in Comscore (SCOR)

Camelot Portfolios Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 131.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camelot Portfolios Llc bought 9,990 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 17,600 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.23M, up from 7,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camelot Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $156.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $69.46. About 10.37 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 21/03/2018 – Citi hires ex-Deutsche, HSBC banker; 21/03/2018 – CITIBANK – HAS RAISED ITS BASE LENDING RATE TO 4.75% FROM 4.50%; 18/04/2018 – Financial 15 Split Corp.: Regular Monthly Dividend Declaration for Class A & Preferred Share; 13/04/2018 – CITI HELD ONTO GAINS IN WALLET SHARE IN INVESTMENT BANKING: CEO; 14/03/2018 – Citigroup said a “malicious actor” attempted to gain access to several Citi accounts tied to the Department of Defense; 10/05/2018 – VOLVO CARS SAID TO PICK GOLDMAN, CITI, MORGAN STANLEY FOR IPO; 29/05/2018 – CITIGROUP INC C.N CHIEF OF GLOBAL CONSUMER BANK, STEPHEN BIRD, SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 01/05/2018 – Citywire: HSBC adds Citi investment counselor to Miami team; 07/05/2018 – Qualys Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6; 29/03/2018 – AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS WORKING WITH CITI TO FLOAT BRITAIN’S ODEON CINEMA CHAIN

Rgm Capital Llc increased its stake in Comscore Inc (SCOR) by 5.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rgm Capital Llc bought 243,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 73.13% . The hedge fund held 4.38M shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.63 million, up from 4.14M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rgm Capital Llc who had been investing in Comscore Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.32 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.38% or $0.065 during the last trading session, reaching $1.86. About 653,135 shares traded. comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) has declined 83.18% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 83.18% the S&P500.

Camelot Portfolios Llc, which manages about $349.26 million and $241.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 23,135 shares to 4,846 shares, valued at $247,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 19,989 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,462 shares, and cut its stake in Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd &I (RNP).

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Citigroup sounding good on interest income – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “BCE launches C$550M debt offering – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Stock Market Today: Can Trump Delist China? – Investorplace.com” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Financials are hurting mutual funds’ performance, Goldman says – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Citibank August credit-card charge-off rate improves – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Rgm Capital Llc, which manages about $775.24M and $1.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 133,916 shares to 590,410 shares, valued at $75.48 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 93,798 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 310,291 shares, and cut its stake in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG).

