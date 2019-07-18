Citigroup (C) Stake Upped by Sound Shore Management Inc; As Ani Pharmaceuticals (ANIP) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Regent Investment Management Trimmed Holding

Regent Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Ani Pharmaceuticals (ANIP) by 9.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regent Investment Management Llc sold 4,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.95% with the market. The hedge fund held 43,039 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.04M, down from 47,339 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regent Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Ani Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $974.42 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $80.88. About 19,761 shares traded. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) has risen 12.75% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ANIP News: 27/04/2018 – ANI PHARMACEUTICALS INC – TRANSACTION IS RESULT OF A DIVESTITURE PROCESS MANDATED BY FEDERAL TRADE COMMISSION; 08/05/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.43-Adj EPS $6.08; 18/04/2018 – ANI PHARMACEUTICALS INC – RECEIVED APPROVAL FROM U.S. FDA OF ITS ANDA FOR MORPHINE SULFATE ORAL SOLUTION 10MG/5ML, 20MG/5ML AND 100MG/5ML; 08/05/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals 1Q Rev $46.5M; 21/04/2018 – DJ ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANIP); 18/04/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals Announces Approval of Morphine Sulfate Oral Solution; 27/04/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals Signs Definitive Agreements to Acquire Generic Products and Assets from Amneal/Impax; 08/05/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals 1Q Adj EPS $1.32; 08/05/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals 1Q EPS 19c; 18/04/2018 – ANIP SAYS FDA APPROVES MORPHINE SULFATE ORAL SOLUTION

Sound Shore Management Inc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (C) by 12.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sound Shore Management Inc bought 394,719 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.60M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $224.12M, up from 3.21 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $161.91B market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $71.67. About 6.06 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 15/05/2018 – Marshall Wace Asia Adds Citigroup, Exits UBS, Cuts Amazon: 13F; 16/05/2018 – CITIGROUP INC FILES PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO OFFERING OF $1 BLN FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2024 – SEC FILING; 28/03/2018 – Citigroup: Tier 1 Capital Ratio to Decrease by 1 Basis Point; 12/04/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV NXPI.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $127.50 FROM $111; 27/03/2018 – Citi’s female employees in the UK paid 30.1% less than male colleagues; 14/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $70; 04/04/2018 – Brian Friedman, President of Leucadia National Corporation, and Bonnie Howard, Former Chief Auditor of Citigroup, appointed to; 29/05/2018 – CITI BRANDED CARD REVENUE HAS SLOWED, EXPECT 2% GROWTH IN ’18; 06/03/2018 – CITIGROUP SAID TO APPOINT DELLA PIETRA TO RUN CITI HOLDINGS; 06/04/2018 – HALFORDS GROUP PLC HFD.L : CITIGROUP RAISES RATING TO BUY

Analysts await ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $1.18 earnings per share, up 16.83% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.01 per share. ANIP’s profit will be $14.22 million for 17.14 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.23% negative EPS growth.

