Citigroup (C) Stake Maintained by Skba Capital Management Llc; Ecolab (ECL) Market Valuation Rose While Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt Has Trimmed Its Holding by $35.20 Million

Skba Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 29.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skba Capital Management Llc bought 56,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 248,400 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.46 million, up from 192,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skba Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $158.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $70.28. About 5.33M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 08/05/2018 – CITIGROUP IS NO LONGER `TOO-BIG-TO-ENGAGE,’ WELLS FARGO SAYS; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Total Cost of Credit $1.86B; 13/04/2018 – On Friday, a number of U.S. banks are due to report their latest earnings, including Citigroup, J.P. Morgan Chase and Wells Fargo; 19/03/2018 – Emerging Market Bond Sales Rise 6.8% in 2018, Citi Leads; 26/04/2018 – S&PGR Rts Citigroup Subsidiary CGMD Prelim ‘A+/A-1’; Otlk Stbl; 20/04/2018 – Trump One of Many Wildcards in Oil Market, Says Citi’s Eric Lee (Video); 21/03/2018 – CITI HIRES HSBC’S MASKELL FOR EMEA ALTERNATIVE ASSETS GRP: MEMO; 20/03/2018 – CITI RESPONDS TO QUESTIONS ABOUT CORBAT’S MEETING WITH KUSHNER; 16/05/2018 – Citigroup Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 19/04/2018 – BUNGE LTD BG.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $89

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt decreased its stake in Ecolab (ECL) by 8.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt sold 200,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 2.16 million shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $381.86 million, down from 2.36M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt who had been investing in Ecolab for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $202.75. About 341,875 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Reclassifies Certain Costs From SG&A Expenses to Cost of Sales; 03/05/2018 – Ecolab Annual Meeting Results Announced; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Revises 2017 EPS to $5.12 From $5.13; 06/03/2018 Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for March 13, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.23-Adj EPS $1.29; 24/05/2018 – Ecolab Establishes Food Safety Advisory Bd; 28/03/2018 – ECOLAB INC ECL.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM AND $151 TARGET PRICE; 07/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ECOLAB SELLS CHINA INDUSTRIAL PHOSPHONATE CHEMICAL COMPONENT BUSINESS; 17/04/2018 – Seifert oversaw Ecolab’s lobbying shop; 27/03/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast and Conference Call on May 1

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,017 are owned by Trustco Bank Corp N Y. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Ltd Co invested in 180,175 shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 517,671 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 27,855 shares. Moreover, Park Avenue Securities Ltd Com has 0.03% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 3,370 shares. Rockland Company holds 1.37% or 73,096 shares in its portfolio. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 25,250 shares. Ledyard Bancorporation accumulated 8,925 shares. 9,558 are held by Prio Wealth Partnership. 12,000 were reported by Brookfield Asset Management. Sun Life Financial Incorporated accumulated 431 shares. Hightower Limited Liability Company stated it has 26,876 shares. Stock Yards Savings Bank & Tru holds 0.08% or 4,659 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Banking has 245,834 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Cetera Advisor Network Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.03% stake.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $171,050 activity.

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt, which manages about $11.68 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB) by 300,000 shares to 1.45 million shares, valued at $106.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) by 325,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.76M shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo & Co Del (NYSE:WFC).

Skba Capital Management Llc, which manages about $958.13M and $622.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 11,050 shares to 125,100 shares, valued at $19.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hp Inc by 49,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 518,250 shares, and cut its stake in Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vantage Investment Ptnrs Lc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 297,208 shares. Princeton Port Strategies Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.2% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Fisher Asset Mngmt Llc invested in 41,141 shares or 0% of the stock. Strs Ohio owns 2.52M shares or 0.71% of their US portfolio. Dnb Asset Mngmt As invested in 1.53 million shares or 0% of the stock. Wells Fargo And Mn owns 10.28M shares. C M Bidwell And Assocs Limited holds 0.03% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 470 shares. Sadoff Inv Mgmt Lc holds 3.27% or 612,866 shares in its portfolio. Blue Inc stated it has 0.46% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Mai Cap invested 0.59% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Natl Pension Service holds 2.46M shares or 0.59% of its portfolio. Artemis Investment Mngmt Llp has 2.18 million shares for 1.58% of their portfolio. Greenhaven Assocs stated it has 12.16 million shares or 13.44% of all its holdings. Factory Mutual Insur Com stated it has 1.02% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $791,051 activity. Hu W. Bradford sold $348,343 worth of stock.