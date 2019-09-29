Citigroup (C) Stake Maintained by Blume Capital Management Inc; Private Advisor Group Holding in Nisource (NI) Has Raised by $490,532 as Shares Rose

Private Advisor Group Llc increased its stake in Nisource Inc (NI) by 152.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Advisor Group Llc bought 17,519 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The institutional investor held 29,044 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $836,000, up from 11,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Advisor Group Llc who had been investing in Nisource Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $30.03. About 2.92M shares traded or 1.86% up from the average. NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) has risen 15.44% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NI News: 16/03/2018 – Columbia Gas of Pennsylvania Files to Recover Investment in Replacing and Upgrading Aging Infrastructure; 02/05/2018 – NiSource Sees Dividend Growth of 5%-7% Each Yr Through 2020; 11/04/2018 – NiSource Schedules Earnings Release and Conference Call for May 2; 29/03/2018 – NiSource Inc.: Richard A. Abdoo Decides Not to Stand for Re-election to Board; 19/04/2018 – NISOURCE – UNDER AGREEMENT, CO BORROWED INITIAL TRANCHE OF $150 MLN ON APRIL 18, MAY BORROW SECOND TRANCHE OF UP TO $450 MLN PRIOR TO JUNE 15, 2018; 04/04/2018 – NISOURCE HALTS DATA EXCHANGE WITH PIPELINES AFTER CYBER ATTACK; 02/05/2018 – NiSource 1Q Adj EPS 77c; 02/05/2018 – NiSource 1Q Net $276.1M; 02/05/2018 – NISOURCE SAYS L-T GUIDANCE, GROWTH, CAPEX VIEWS REAFFIRMED; 09/04/2018 – NiSource Highlights Progress in 2017 Integrated Annual Report

Blume Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Citigroup (C) by 10.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blume Capital Management Inc bought 5,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 53,293 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.73M, up from 48,043 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Citigroup for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $156.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $69.46. About 11.56 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 06/03/2018 – CITIGROUP CFO JOHN GERSPACH ENDS COMMENTS AT CONFERENCE; 21/05/2018 – CITI – CITI AND SEARS HOLDINGS ANNOUNCE LONG-TERM EXTENSION OF THEIR 15-YEAR CO-BRAND AND PRIVATE LABEL CREDIT CARD RELATIONSHIP; 22/03/2018 – CITI’S LAYTON COMMENTS AT METAL BULLETIN ZINC CONF. IN LONDON; 28/03/2018 – Citigroup: Tier 1 Capital to Decrease by About $121.3M; 18/05/2018 – LOXO ONCOLOGY INC LOXO.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $178 FROM $151; 15/04/2018 – Citigroup Says Commodities Turbulence to Continue Through 2Q; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – EU regulators underfunded to take on big tech; 16/03/2018 – CFA Society NY: Saudi Arabia picks Citi, Goldman, HSBC, Morgan Stanley for new bond; 09/04/2018 – Citigroup ‘Re-attributes’ Certain Costs Between Corporate/Other and Global Consumer Banking and Institutional Clients Group; 06/04/2018 – MARKS & SPENCER MKS.L ALSO DOWN 2.4 PCT AFTER CITI DOWNGRADES TO “NEUTRAL”

Private Advisor Group Llc, which manages about $5.58 billion and $5.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK) by 67,983 shares to 167,043 shares, valued at $12.87M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 25 investors sold NI shares while 114 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 329.34 million shares or 2.95% less from 339.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Blume Capital Management Inc, which manages about $302.15 million and $197.51 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,079 shares to 55,198 shares, valued at $7.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.